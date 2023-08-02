Buttevant pushed all the way by St Michael's in Cork Premier JFC

Eoghan Buckley’s 1-1 wasn’t enough for St Michaels

Buttevant 0-13

St Michael's 1-8

Buttevant were forced to see off a stern test from a useful St Michael's outfit when they met in the opening round of the Bons Secours County Premier JFC at Glantane on Sunday evening. These two sides met in the County JAFC quarter-final last year with Buttevant emerging comfortable winners.

On this occasion the issue was in the balance right until the end with the North Cork side emerging victors by a two-point margin. The opening stages saw both teams quick into the action with Mark Lenahan (two), Fionnan Leahy, David Hanlon, Billy Cain and Domhnall Cremin trading some well taken points by the 18th minute that had the game evenly poised at 0-3 apiece.

Buttevant created the games first goal scoring opportunity soon after when Mark Lenahan was narrowly wide. Instead it was St Michael's that took the lead for the first time in the 21st minute when David O'Sullivan landed a fine point.

The lead was shortlived with Mark Lenahan and Michael O'Neill linking up well to set up David Hanlon for a long range point to force parity at 0-4 apiece.

Buttevant created most of the running in this half with the impressive Kevin Lenahan picking up a lot of possession around the middle of the field as the North Cork side surged forward at every given opportunity and this was evident when he set up his brother Mark for a great point in the 25th minute.

In injury time St Michael's came very close to scoring a goal when a sweeping movement involving Shane O'Sullivan, Domhnall Cremin and David O'Sullivan put Fionnan Leahy through on goal but this effort went narrowly wide as Buttevant held a slender 0-5 to 0-4 interval advantage.

On the changeover the City side made a perfect start when a good pass by David O'Sullivan set up Eoghan Buckley for a goal as they hit the front. Aided by the breeze in this half Buttevant certainly rose to the challenge with Michael O'Neill, David Walsh, Kyle Bowles, David Hanlon and the Lenahan brothers very much to the fore and four points on the spin by Michael O'Neill (2) Mark and Kevin Lenahan moved them 0-9 to 1-4 in front by the 39th minute.

St. Michael's responded with a point by Eoghan Buckley but this score was quickly cancelled out at the other end when good work by Billy O'Riordan set up Mark Lenahan for a point as Buttevant held a 0-10 to 1-5 cushion at the mid way stage.

In a thrilling finish St Michael's were enjoying their fair share of possession with Conor Hanley, Billy Cain, Tom Grainger, Eoghan Buckley and substitute Paul Cronin most effective and a brace of points by substitute Paul Cronin left it all to play for with ten minutes of normal time remaining when they were tied at 0-10 to 1-7.

In a hectic finish Buttevant found scores that bit easier to come by. Mark Lenahan and David Hanlon with a point each moved Buttevant two clear by the 56th minute. St Michael's pulled a point back when Tom Grainger kicked over following a fine movement involving at least six players 0-12 to 1-8.

David Hanlon restored a two-point cushion for the winners soon after but in the closing moments St Michael's laid siege on the Buttevant defence as they went in search of a match winning goal but it was the Avondhu side that held firm despite being under severe pressure as they done enough to get their campaign off to a winning start.

BUTTEVANT: D O'Sullivan, A Trimm, M Walsh, D Walsh, B O'Riordan, A O'Neill, S Madigan, B O'Connor, K Lenahan 0-1, D Ryan, D Hanlon 0-4 (1f), J Buckley, J O'Neill, M Lenahan 0-6, M O'Neill 0-2 Subs: P Behan for J O'Neill (inj), K Bowles for A O'Neill, C O'Toole for J Buckley, K O'Keeffe for M O'Neill, S O'Callaghan for S Madigan (inj)

ST MICHAELS: M O'Connell, R Ahern, A Nolan, S Ahern, J Lenihan, C Hanley, M Drummond, T Grainger 0-1, S O'Sullivan, F Leahy 0-1, B Cain 0-1, L Fogarty, D O'Sullivan 0-1, E Buckley 1-1, D Cremin 0-1 Subs: P Cronin 0-2 for A Nolan, P Doyle for S O'Sullivan, D Shovlin for D O'Sullivan, E De Burca for R Ahern (inju)

REFEREE: Jerry Kelleher (St John's)