Buttevant edge out Mitchelstown to win North Cork Football League Division 3 title

Paddy Behan shot the insurance score for Buttevant at the end of a hard-fought contest

Paddy Behan shot the insurance score for Buttevant at the end of a hard-fought contest Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Buttevant 0-16

Mitchelstown 1-11

Buttevant were crowned Cavanagh's Fermoy Football League Division 3 champions at Glanworth when they had a close win over Mitchelstown.

It was a high-standard game with the outcome in doubt right to the end. Paddy Behan and Shane Cahill (free) had the opening scores. Buttevant hit the front with Josh Maher and Paddy Behan adding a point each.

Kevin Cotter replied for Mitchelstown. Kieran Duggan was outstanding for Mitchelstown in defence throughout the first half as Buttevant made some good attacks.

Good play by Gavin Carey Shane O'Callaghan and David Hanlon led to fine point Paddy Behan. Further pressure saw Hanlon point a free 0-5 to 0-2. In the 19th minute Shane Cahill worked well for Dave Dineen who kicked over. Kieran Fox and Pa Molloy worked well for Shane Cahill who pointed.

David Hanlon kept the winners ahead. A good clearance by Stephen Fox found Dave Dineen who pointed A late foul on Kevin Cotter led to another Shane Cahill pointed free 0-6 each.

In the closing moments Luke Keane and David Hanlon (free) had the sides level at half time 0-7 each.

The second half was really exciting Anthony O'Neill and Billy O'Riordan worked well for John Buckley who gave Buttevant the lead. Rapid points by David Hanlon and Donal Ryan opened up a three-point lead.

Mitchelstown got back on level terms when Paddy Hanrahan finished to the net after good play by Stephen Kenneally, Shane Cahill and Kevin Cotter 1-7 to 0-10. Further pressure yielded a lead point by David Hanlon after good play by Donal Ryan. Shane Cahill levelled from a free.

A foul on Donal Ryan led to a pointed free by Hanlon. Both sides made substitutions. Buttevant edged two clear when Michael Walsh, Aaron Trimm and Gavin Carey worked well for Paddy Behan who pointed under pressure.

In the 51st minute Kevin Cotter pointed after a four man attack. Good play for 'Town by Dave Dineen led to a 'mark' by Shane Cahill. David Hanlon placed Michael Walsh for a massive late point 0-15 to 1-10.

Oisín Hanrahan kept Mitchelstown in contention with a fine point. In the seventh minute of injury time Shane O'Callaghan won a massive catch in midfield and placed Paddy Behan for the insurance point.

After the game Michael 'Monty' Healy presented the Breda Healy Memorial Cup to the winning captain Ollie Noonan in the presence of Arthur O'Keeffe Board Chairman.

BUTTEVANT: D O'Sullivan, A Trimm, M Walsh 0-1, O Noonan, B O'RIordan, D Walsh, G Carey, A O'Neill, Danny Ryan, Donal Ryan 0-1, D Hanlon 0-7 (4f), J Buckley 0-1, P Behan 0-5 (1f), S O'Callaghan, J Maher 0-1 Subs: D Keane for D Walsh R Harrington for J Maher, J O'Riordan for A O'Neill, D Noonan for A Trimm (inj), B O'Shaughnessy for D Ryan

MITCHELSTOWN: S Fox, K Finn, K Duggan, Luke Keane 0-1, E Geary, O Hanrahan 0-1, K Fox, D Dineen 0-2, P Molloy, S Doyle, S Kenneally, P Finn, P Hanrahan 1-1, S Cahill 0-6 (3f, 1m), K Cotter Subs: C Keane for E Geary, D Harte for P Hanrahan

Referee: Peter Coughlan (Killavullen)