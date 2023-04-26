Boherbue stave off Glanmire and Cullen beat Castlemagner in Division 7 league games

Donncha O’Connor scores 0-8 as Ballydesmond draw with Adrigole

Boherbue 1-11

Glanmire 0-8

Boherbue paraded the fervour to maintain an unbeaten run in the County Football League Division 7 thanks to a six-point away win at Glanmire.

The visitors stood tall when required and a crucial goal close to the interval turned the tide in favour of Boherbue. Not too much separated the sides in the opening half, the exchanges keen and the play swinging from end to end.

However Glanmire’s game began to move into shape, availing of a purple patch, points registered by James Crowley, Darren Kenneally and three splendid efforts from Tommy Lonergan nudged the hosts ahead.

Back came Boherbue, a deflected effort from David O'Connor found the net for a 1-4 to 0-6 lead. The Duhallow side dominated the second half, prompted by the effective play of Jack Daly and Kevin Cremin with O'Connor and Gerry O'Sullivan obliging in front of the uprights to rubberstamp their fifth win in the campaign.

BOHERBUE: D Cremin; J Daly, D O'Sullivan, M O'Gorman; C J O'Sullivan, K Cremin, C O’Keeffe, P Daly, J Corkery; A O'Connor, A Murphy, L Moynihan; D O’Connor, D Sheehan, G O’Sullivan.

GLANMIRE: N O’Connell; C Nelligan, O Kelleher, W Jones; E Murphy, D Kenneally 0-1, B Murphy; Cian O'Donovan, J Kingston; D O’Brien 0-1, L Hackett, J Crowley 0-1, S O’Driscoll, C McCarthy 0-1; T Lonergan 0-4. Subs: D Lynch, C Byrne, J Murphy, K Kenneally, B Kelleher.

Referee: J McEvoy (Blarney)

Cullen 3-11

Castlemagner 0-6

Cullen skated past a disappointing and previously unbeaten Castlemagner in the County Football League Division 7. No question which team emerged the most formidable and parading the sharper teamwork, Cullen gathering their first win in the campaign following previous reversals to Ardigeen Rangers and St, Michaels.

Visting Castlemagner performed below par yet they started promisingly on a lead point by Danny Linehan. However, Cullen were in a different class and rocked their opponents on a pair of quick fire goals from Luke Murphy and Jerry O'Connor.

Controlling the exchanges, Boherbue availed of the key play of Paul Fleming, Francis Cronin, Aaron Nolan and Gearóid Twomey as Murphy and Michael Twomey added points. All fairness to Castlemagner, they answered on points to Linehan and Cormac O'Sullivan to reduce the arrears 2-5 to 0-3 at the interval.

However, Cullen re-asserted themselves on the restart to dictate the pace of the game, their position enhanced once Nolan obliged from a penalty. Ultimately the better team prevailed and Cullen comfortably closed the game out.

CULLEN: F O'Connor; C Hickey, S Fleming, D O'Riordan; F Cronin 0-1, P Fleming, P Cremin; A Nolan 1-1, G Twomey; B O'Connell, P Murphy, D Walsh 0-1; M Twomey 0-1, L Murphy 1-4, J O'Connor 1-3. Subs: W O'Keeffe, J Twomey, D Murphy, C Morley, D Murphy.

CASTLEMAGNER: N Breen; T O'Riordan, D Gayer, L O'Riordan; T Fitzmaurice, D Murphy, Conor O'Sullivan; C Murphy, Cillian O'Sullivan; D O'Sullivan, D Linehan 0-3, A O'Keeffe; E Magner 0-1, C O'Sullivan 0-2, S Cronin. Sub: A Morrissey.

Referee: D Hickey (Millstreet)

Ballydesmond 0-11

Adrigole 0-11

Ballydesmond were forced to rely on the trusted foot of Donncha O'Connor to salvage a late equalising point against Adrigole in a tightly contested County Football League Division 7 encounter at Ballydesmond. Given the commitment of both sides and the closeness of the exchanges, a draw emerged a fair outcome.

Not too much between the sides early on, O’Connor and Niall Fleming delivering points for Ballydesmond. However Adrigole sprang to life, passages of attack football yielded well struck points to Cian O’Shea, Neil O’Sullivan and Cormac Carey helped build a 0-7 to 0-4 advantage at half time.

Ballydesmond improved on the restart, the play of Shaun Murphy, Richard Flynn, Paudie Breen helped turn the screw. However Adrigole appeared good enough to succeed when leading during the latter stages.

Ballydesmond never lost belief, elder statesmen Jerry Healy and O’Connor led the way to gain parity by the long whistle.

BALLYDESMOND: D Ring; C Linehan, S Murphy, Donal O’Connor; R Flynn, J Healy 0-1, C Dunlea; S Kelly, N O’Sullivan; P Breen, Donncha O’Connor 0-8, K O’Connell, D Murphy, N Fleming 0-2, J O’Leary. Subs: M Collins, D Hayes, B O’Leary, D Kelly, B Linehan.

ADRIGOLE: W O’Sullivan; D Harrington, F Carey, Conor O'Shea; L Harrington, S O’Shea 0-2, S O’Sullivan; N O’Sullivan 0-2, Charlie O’Sullivan 0-1; Connie O’Shea, G O’Shea, Cathal O'Sullivan; J Harrington 0-1, Cian O'Shea 0-3, C Carey 0-2. Subs: T O’Sullivan, M J O’Sullivan.

Referee: D Hickey (Millstreet)