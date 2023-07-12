Boherbue see off Cullen with early goals to settle Duhallow Cup Football final in their favour

Boherbue captain Kevin Cremin with the cup after his team won the Donagh Hickey Motors Duhallow Cup final. Photo by John Tarrant

Boherbue 2-10

Cullen 0-6

BOHERBUE turned on the style early to brush aside neighbours Cullen in the Donagh Hickey Motors Duhallow Cup Football final played in the presence of a large attendance at Banteer on Tuesday evening.

Having won the County Football League Division 5 title only ten days previously, Boherbue continued their form into this encounter, the better team and more composure in their game. Opponents Cullen offered encouraging signs at stages but Boherbue’s greater energy and more potent forward unit proved the difference none more so than in the opening 10 minutes when bagging two brilliantly executed goals.

Though the contest never reached the expected heights, there was no disputing the masters, Boherbue operated with a pace and direction that their opponents could never match. After Alan Regan gave Cullen a brief lead, they were dealt a double hammer blow on the concession of two goals in rapid succession, initially, a perfectly directed ball by C J O’Sullivan into David O’Connor to apply a precision finish to the net.

And a further jolt for Cullen saw the concession of a second goal, a well worked move allowed John Corkery thread a pass to Gerry O’Sullivan who broke away from tackle to finish with aplomb. Clearly, Boherbue held the impetus, O’Sullivan creating havoc to add a pair of points.

Following an uncertain spell, Cullen found a steady improvement, closing the gate on the earlier advances in defence and a pair of points by Luke Murphy offered encouragement. Though the scores dried, Boherbue points from Bryan Herlihy and O’Connor helped build a 2-4 to 0-4 advantage at half time.

The Boherbue players and management after their victory over Cullen in the Donagh Hickey Motors Duhallow Cup Football title. Photo by John Tarrant

Again Cullen began promising with a Luke Murphy point yet Boherbue held a greater confidence in their play. That stemmed from the solid play of Kevin Cremin, John Corkery, Andrew O’Connor and man of the match Pa Daly.

Indeed Boherbue smoothly consolidated their position with points to Mikie O’Gorman and Andrew O’Connor. It demanded a serious response from Cullen to remain in the hunt and they went close for a much needed goal, an inviting delivery by Bryan O’Connor saw Aaron Nolan’s flick come off the butt of the upright.

For much of the second half, the game lacked sparkle, Boherbue tacking on scores with David O’Connor nailing a trio of points. Cullen seldom came to terms with the workrate of their opponents, waiting a lengthy spell for their second point in this half courtesy of Luke Murphy.

Boherbue held the closing say, substitute Adrian Murphy adding a point to confirm a job well done and a second trophy captured just ahead of the Co. Intermediate Football Championship that begins with a meeting against Mitchelstown while Cullen will need thinking ahead of facing Urhan in the Co. Premier Junior Championship.

Boherbue captain Kevin Cremin accepted the Cup from Duhallow Junior Board Chairman Steven Lynch; Damien Hickey on hand to present the man of the match presentation to Pa Daly.

BOHERBUE: D Cremin; D Buckley, C O’Keeffe, C J O’Sullivan; D O’Sullivan, K Cremin, M O’Gorman 0-1; P Daly, J Corkery; Andrew O’Connor 0-1, D O’Connor 1-4 (0-1m, 0-1f), B Murphy; D Sheehan, G O’Sullivan 1-2, B Herlihy 0-1. Subs: A Murphy 0-1 for B Herlihy, D Moynihan for G O’Sullivan, N Murphy for M O’Gorman, T Murphy for D O’Sullivan, L Daly for D O’Connor, Anthony O’Connor for C O’Keeffe, T Guerin for P Daly.

CULLEN: F O'Connor, M O'Riordan, S Fleming, D Twomey; D O'Riordan, D Hickey, C Moynihan; P Fleming, A Nolan; C Hickey, G Twomey, B O'Connell; A Regan 0-1, L Murphy 0-5 (3f), P Murphy. Subs: F Cronin for M O’Riordan, J O’Connor for P Murphy, D Murphy for A Regan, M Twomey for G Twomey.

Referee: W King (Kilbrin)