Boherbue and Mitchelstown finish level for the second year running in Cork county IAFC

Boherbue's Liam Moynihan seeks out an option against Mitchelstown in the Bon Secours County IFC at Mourneabbey. Photo by John Tarrant

Mitchelstown's Cormac Hyland surges up the field against Boherbue in the Bon Secours County IFC at Mourneabbey. Photo by John Tarrant

Boherbue 0-10

Mitchelstown 1-7

For the second year in a row Boherbue and Mitchelstown have drawn in the Bon Secours County IAFC after the sides finished level in Mourneabbey. 'Town got off to a good start with James Sheehan pointing in the first minute and Killian Roche soon followed with another. In the fifth minute David O'Connor opened Boherbue's account from a free and then Mitchelstown had James Sheehan black carded in the 10th minute. The ’Town then had a goal from a free by Shane Cahill that went in off the underneath of the crossbar to make it 1-3 to 0-1.

Boherbue used the extra man to great effect. They had a pointed free by Andrew O'Connor. The Duhallow side had two wides before Kevin Cremin and Bryan Herlihy worked well for impressive Gerry O'Sullivan who pointed. The same player followed with another point. Mitchelstown were also off target. John Corkery with a point cut the lead to the minimum. Shane Cahill pointed a free for 'Town in the 24th minute. Good play for Boherbue by Dermot Cremin to Gerry O’Sullivan led to a foul that was converted by David O'Connor. By half time Boherbue had three wides with Mitchelstown having four. 'Town led 1-4 to 0-6 at half time.

Early on the resumption C J O'Sullivan levelled. Gerry O'Sullivan soloed through and pointed. Mitchelstown were wide before Darragh Flynn had a good effort saved by Boherbue keeper Dermot Cremin.

During the second half both sides introduced a number of substitutes. Mitchelstown subs did very well. David O'Connor added another pointed free. Mitchelstown moved Shane Cahill to the '40'. In the 47th minute Aaron O'Brien pointed a long range free. Gerry O'Sullivan now moved to the edge of the square for Boherbue. Shane Cahill pointed a free that levelled 0-9 to 1-6. James Sheehan was red carded. A foul on Shane Beston led to a free by the same player that led to a Darragh Flynn point as 'Town edged ahead 1-7 to 0-9. Sean O'Sullivan placed Sean Walsh with a very good goal scoring chance. However Dermot Cremin saved well.

In injury time a foul on Kevin Cremin produced a free that Andrew O'Connor converted. The final whistle followed. Other teams in this group are Kildorrery and Ballinora.

BOHERBUE: D Cremin, M O'Gorman, C O'Keeffe, D Buckley, D O'Sullivan K Cremin, C J O'Sullivan 0-1, J Corkery 0-1, P Daly, B Murphy, L Moynihan, A O'Connor 0-2f, D O'Connor 0-3f, B Herlihy, G O'Sullivan 0-3. Subs: A Murphy for B Herlihy, N Murphy for P Daly, D Moynihan for G O'Sullivan.

MITCHELSTOWN: L Hanna, L Finn, F Herlihy, K Roche 0-1, J O'Sullivan, J Mullins, C Hyland, R Donegan , S Walsh, D Flynn 0-1, J Sheehan 0-1, K Fox, D Reidy-Price, S Cahill 1-2f, S Beston 0-1. Subs: P Magee for D Reidy-Price, S O'Sullivan for R Donegan, A O'Brien 0-1f for K Fox, S Kenneally for D Flynn.