Beal Atha'n Ghaorthaidh edge out Clyda Rovers in Cork SAFC

Clyda had some late chances to salvage a share of the spoils, but failed to take them Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Beal Atha'n Ghaorthaidh 0-15

Clyda Rovers 1-11

Following a gripping Bon Secours Senior A FC encounter at Coachford on Saturday evening between Beal Atha'a Ghaorthaidh and Clyda Rovers it was the Mid Cork side with a strong showing in the last quarter that emerged victors by the narrowest of margins.

The opening stages saw Clyda Rovers start at a hectic pace and they were quick to stamp their early authority on the scoreboard with Eoin Walsh and Conor Corbett causing havoc during the early stages. Eoin Walsh opened the scoring with a point from a mark.

The quickly taken kick-out by the Beal Atha'n Ghaorthaidh keeper Darren Ó Coil saw Conor Corbett win possession and after linking up with Eoin Walsh, Corbett was on hand to finish to the back of the net.

As the half went on Beal Atha'n Ghaorthaidh quickly got to grips. Their backline tightened up greatly. In the fourth minute good work by Diarmuid MacTomais set up Aindrias Ó Coinceannain for a long range point.

Ben Seartan who was outstanding at the edge of the square for the Mid Cork side added another point moments later after he received a good pass from Donagh Seartan. Over the next couple of minutes Conor Corbett and Seán Ó Luasa traded a point.

Clyda Rovers were exerting most of the pressure with David Walsh, Cian O'Sullivan, Mike Forde, Paudie Kissane and Conor Corbett heavily involved in most of their movements.

In the 10th minute Conor Corbett landed a free. Eoin Walsh kicked a good point two minutes later before the Rovers won possession from another Beal Atha'n Ghaorthaidh kickout where Paudie Kissane and Cian O'Sullivan linked up well along the flank to set up Conor Corbett for a fine point as they moved 1-5 to 0-3 in front and they seemed in a very comfortable position.

However, the remainder of the half saw Beal Atha'a Ghaorthaigh shade matters with Cian Ó Duinnin, Aindrias Ó Coinceannain, Diarmuid MacTomais, Ben Seartan and Conchuir Ó Loinsigh playing leading roles in their sides recovery.

Ó Loinsigh landed a huge point from a '45 before the Mid Cork side won possession at midfield and it released Ben Seartan for a fine point that left a goal between the teams.

During this half both teams also accounted for a number of wides and in the run up to the break Niall Hanley and Conchuir Ó Loinsigh swapped a point as a goal separated the teams at the interval 1-6 to 0-6.

On the changeover the game really came to life with both teams realising the importance of an opening round in terms of progressing out of the group stages.

Clyda Rovers got the scoring underway when a delivery by Mike Forde was fetched by Daniel O'Callaghan on the edge of the square and he managed to pick out Conor Corbett for an early point.

From the resultant kickout Beal Atha'a Ghaorthaidh broke down the field at speed with Ben Seartan kicking over. Seartan added another point for the Muskerry outfit before Paudie Kissane was on hand to score from a difficult angle for Clyda Rovers following a patient build up 1-8 to 0-8.

At this stage Clyda Rovers were creating most of the scoring chances. They created two goals scoring opportunities by the 41st minute when Daniel O'Callaghan punched over a delivery with the same player denied by a great save from the Beal Atha'a Ghaorthaidh keeper Darren Ó Coill at the expense of a '45 after he received a pin point pass from David Walsh.

However, as the half went on the momentum swung in Beal Atha'n Ghaorthaidh favour. Three points in as many minutes by Ben Seartan (2) and Diarmuid MacTomais narrowed the deficit to the minimum before the Mid Cork side got back on parity in the 49th minute when Aindrias Ó Coinceannain and Daire Ó Ceallachain set up a grandstand finale with it all to play for when tied at 1-9 to 0-12.

Clyda Rovers hit the front again when the hardworking Cian O'Sullivan sent over from long range. The lead was shortlived with Beal Atha's Ghaorthaidh breaking down the field from the resultant kickout with substitute Seamus Ó Tuama setting up Ben Seartan for a great point.

Conchur O'Loinsigh showed great leadership for the winners in a hectic finish. He edged his side in front with a point in the 54th minute while three minutes later he landed a huge free from out near the sideline as they moved two clear. Clyda Rovers with the never say die attitude threw caution to the wind in the closing moments.

In injury time Conor Corbett had a point from a free following a foul on Cian O'Sullivan. Clyda Rovers had a chance or two deep in stoppage time to salvage a share of the spoils, but it was not to be with Beal Atha's Ghaorthaidh holding out for a close win in the end. Other teams in this group are Newmarket and Kiskeam.

BEAL ATHA'N GHAORTHAIDH: D O Coill, A O Loinsigh, E O Duinnin, S O Donnchu, N O Laoire, D Seartan, D O Ceallachan, A O Coinceannain 0-1, C O Tuama, S O Luasa 0-1, C O Loinsigh 0-4 (1f, 1 '45'), L O Criodain, D MacThomais 0-1, B Seartan 0-8 (2f), C O Duinnin Fir ionad: S O Tuama in ionad S O'Luasa

CLYDA ROVERS: S Dennehy, A Walsh, S Kelly, C Kenny, M Forde, B O'Connor, C O'Sullivan 0-1, D Walsh, B Nyhan, K Graham, C Corbett 1-5 (0-3f), N Hanley 0-1, E Walsh 0-2, D O'Callaghan 0-1, P Kissane 0-1 Subs: C Flanagan for K Graham, D Buckley for B O'Connor, K Coffey for B Nyhan, G Deane for M Forde, C Buckley for N Hanley