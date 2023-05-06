Battling Cork strike back at Tipperary to take draw in epic Munster championship contest

The Rebels scored four goals in all to take a share of the spoils against Tipperary in Páirc Ui Chaoimh on Saturday evening

Tim O'Mahony of Cork celebrates his side's fourth goal during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 3 match between Cork and Tipperary at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile — © SPORTSFILE

Cork 4-19

Tipperary 2-25

Honours even on Leeside on Saturday night after Cork and Tipperary played out one of the most exciting draws one could hope to see in front of over 36,000 in Pairc Uí Chaoimh.

On a perfect night for Munster championship hurling, the sides exchanged goals and points at a ferocious rate as this one ebbed and flowed – particularly in the last 15 minutes.

Goals from Darragh Fitzgibbon, Brian Hayes, Robbie O’Flynn and Declan Dalton would on another day have been enough for the Rebels but on this night they met a Tipperary side that looked like winners for long periods of this one.

As one would expect, this one kicked off at a ferocious pace with neither side offering an inch of quarter to the other.

Frees from either side’s sharp shooters, Patrick Horgan for the home side and Jason Forde for the away team settled the nerves before a brace of goal chances for the men in red lit up the tie.

First Horgan looked to be on his way to a green flag but his overhead shot missed the target on the left side – then Brian Roche looked set to goal only for his effort to be stopped by a swarming Tipp defence.

Seamus Harnedy did put Cork back in front moments later with the first point from play, which was followed less than a minute later by a moment of brilliance from Dalton.

The Fr O’Neill’s man cut through the Tipp defensive set and finished well past Barry Hogan to lift the spirits to near fever pitch as the new stadium on the old ground was rocking to the sound of Cork fans.

A ‘65 from Horgan followed as Tipp looked a little shook from the exploits of the opening 10 minutes, but they needn’t have worried as the men in blue took control of proceedings all the way to the 25th minute.

Points from Forde, Seamus Kennedy, Alan Tynan and a trio of frees from Gearóid O’Connor pushed Liam Cahill’s side well clear as the half time whistle came into focus.

The loss of Forde to what looked like a calf injury on 17 minutes was never likely to enhance Tipp’s chances, the corner forward had already bagged four points by the time he was called ashore, but O’Connor deputised without missing a beat to keep the visitors rocking as cork struggled to get a foothold back in the game.

Seán Ryan added to Cork’s pain, but Horgan responded with a free and a point from play to keep Cork in it. Tipperary had scored 10 of the previous 11 points.

Another free from Cork’s talisman cut the gap to four before O’Flynn went on a mazy run that resulted in the wing forward raising a second green flag for the men in red. Cork back to within one as half-time loomed.

O’Flynn took a late hit after scoring his major, ending the player’s involvement in the game. Mark Kehoe pointed to push Tipp two up once more with a brace of wides from Cork ending the opening half on a bit of a downer.

Cork trailed 2-06 to 0-14 at the interval, but were leading the wides count by eight to four. Cork opened the second half well with four of the opening six points to bring the game back to parity by the 45th minute.

A brace of classy scores from Harnedy as well as points from Shane Kingston and Dalton (free) lifted the home side’s spirits but Tipp had a sting in their tail, and that sting came in the form of O’Connor who blasted through a cluster of Cork defenders to score the game’s third goal.

Four of the next six points went the way of The Premier County as Cork again looked to be struggling but with 12 still on the clock there was still time for a fightback.

Points from Kingston and Darragh Fitzgibbon showed that Cork hadn’t given up the fight, but this game was about to take on a life of its own as this one hit levels not seen on Leeside in many years.

First up came a goal from Fitzgibbon after some brilliant work from second half substitute Conor Lehane. A monster free from Dalton had the sides level once more before Tipp went down the field and grabbed what looked like a match winning three pointer from Mark Kehoe.

Horgan banged over a ‘65, but another point from Seamus Kennedy again gave the travelling side the three point cushion.

With time running out Cork went in search of an equalising goal and after some sensational work from Kingston, Brian Hayes was on hand to send the faithful into ecstasy – a brilliant goal from a player not on the pitch that long.

As if all that wasn’t enough, Tipp looked to have sealed it in injury time with a point from Seamus Callanan but a late point from Kingston had this one level once more – Cork had a chance to win it with the last puck of the game however Dalton’s long range effort crept wide – a draw a fair result on the night.

Scorers

CORK: P. Horgan (0-8, 5 frees, 2 65s); D. Dalton (0-1 free), C. Lehane (1-1 each); R. O’Flynn, B. Hayes (1-0 each); S. Harnedy, S. Kingston (0-3 each); C. Lehane, D. Fitzgibbon, T. O’Mahony (0-1 each)

TIPPERARY: M. Kehoe (1-4); G. O’Connor (1-3, 0-3 frees); J. Forde (3 frees), A. Tynan (0-4 each); J. Morris, S. Kennedy (0-3 each); S. Ryan, C. Stakelum, N. McGrath, S. Callanan (0-1 each)

CORK: P. Collins; N. O’Leary (c), D. Cahalane, G. Mellerick; R. Downey, C. Joyce, E. Downey; B. Roche, T. McConnell; D. Dalton, S. Harnedy, S. Barrett; D. Fitzgibbon, P. Horgan, R. O’Flynn Subs: S. Kingston for R. O’Flynn (inj 35+2); C. Lehane for S. Barrett (43); T. O’Mahony for E. Downey (49); L. Meade for B. Roche (56); C. Cahalane for C. Joyce (temp 59-62); B. Hayes for S. Harnedy (68)

TIPPERARY:B. Hogan; M. Breen, C. Barrett, J. Ryan; D. McCormack, B. O’Mara, R. Maher; S. Kennedy, C. Stakelum; N. McGrath, G. O’Connor, A. Tynan; J. Forde, S. Ryan, J. Morris Subs: M. Kehoe for J. Forde (inj 16); C. Bowe for S. Ryan (h-t); J. McGrath for G. O’Connor (54); E. Heffernan for C. Stakelum (62); S. Callanan for C. Bowe (69)

REFEREE: P. O’Dwyer (Carlow).