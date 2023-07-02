Battling Cork bow out to superior Derry in All Ireland quarter-final

The game, which could only be described as a bore-fest, was decided by a Conor Doherty goal

Killian O'Hanlon, left, and Ian Maguire of Cork during the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship quarter-final match between Derry and Cork at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Derry 1-12

Cork 1-8

Cork bowed of the All Ireland Football Championship on Sunday ending any hope that a male representative team will get to parade a major trophy down the South Mall for yet another year.

A disappointing day for the Leesiders, Derry’s ultra-negative style dragging Cork into what could only be described as something of a bore-fest.

Cork started with Steven Sherlock up front as Brian Hurley was deemed unable to start – Hurley made his appearance in the second half, but Cork were chasing the game at that stage – the Castlehaven man got little or no chance to impress.

To their credit, Cork’s Matty Taylor, Rory Maguire, Kevin O’Donovan and Colm O’Callaghan all did well as did keeper Mícheál Aodh Martin who tidied up well and saved a penalty in injury time.

This game opened up as any fan of good football would have prayed against, Cork passing the ball from hand to hand for over three minutes with Derry putting all 15 men, their team bus and every other item of defensive barrier they could assemble pout between Cork and the Derry posts.

Three minutes in, Cork finally broke the suffering with a point from Colm O’Callaghan.

Derry responded by retreating further into their shell but still managed to bag the next three scores of the game, a brace of frees from Shane McGuigan and Derry’s first point from play from Ethan Doherty on the quarter hour mark.

Sherlock hit back with a classy 45 on 20 minutes – a feat he would repeat on the stroke of half-time to cut the gap to just two points as the sides headed into injury time – a super point from Nemo Rangers star Kevin O’Donovan cut the gap to the minimum as the teams headed for the tunnel. (0-6 to 0-5).

Some pushing and shoving went a long way to show that Derry were rattled and not enjoying the experience as much as many had predicted they would. Before that, Derry had scored three in-a-row – all from play – Doherty and a brace of fine points from Paul Cassidy pushing Derry clear.

If Cork were to win this one they would need to have more success in opening up Derry’s all-consuming defensive structure, while defending the runners themselves more effectively than they had managed in the first half.

And, while there were signs in the second half that Cork were prepared to go at their opponents, one 60 second period would ultimately decide this game.

Derry started the second half better with a pair of points, but it would be Cork that would make the first real goal chance of the game – Brian O’Driscoll struck wide after doing most of the hard work on 41 minutes.

Seven minutes later, a brilliant pass from Conor Corbett set up Rory Maguire and the full back fisted the ball to the net – game on it seemed – but Cork’s challenge would ultimately fade away less than 60 seconds later when Conor Doherty raised the games second green flag. Derry back in control, Cork’s challenge sunk moments after it had resurfaced.

Cork continued to plug away with Hurley, Chris Óg Jones and Paul Walsh all coming into to help the fightback but on this day, there was to be no miracle result.

Derry through thanks to a more clinical day in front of the posts and a more dogged rear-guard action that was just too difficult for Cork to break through.

DERRY: D Lynch; C McKaigue, E McEvoy, C McCluskey, C Doherty 1-0, G McKinless, P McGrogan; C Glass, B Rodgers 0-2; N Toner, P Cassidy 0-2, E Doherty 0-2; C McFaul 0-1, S McGuigan 0-4f, N Loughlin 0-1 Subs: B Heron for N Toner (45), L Murray for N Loughlin (56), P Cassidy for C McFaul (59), S Downey for E McEvoy (66), P McNeil for E Doherty (73).

CORK: M Aodh Martin; M Shanley, R Maguire 1-0, T Walsh; K O’Donovan 0-1, D O’Mahony, M Taylor; C O’Callaghan 0-2, I Maguire; B O’Driscoll, R Deane 0-1, K O’Hanlon; S Powter, S Sherlock 0-2 45s, C Corbett Subs: E McSweeney 0-1 for Killian O’Hanlon (inj)(40), C Óg Jones 0-1 for S Powter (51), B Hurley for S Sherlock (56), J O’Rourke for B O’Driscoll (59), P Walsh for R Deane (66).

REFEREE:J McQuillan (Cavan)