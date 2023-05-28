Battling Cork bow out of Munster championship after titanic struggle with Limerick

A draw would have seen both sides go through, but ultimately the All Ireland champions’ trio of goals proved decisive

Patrick Horgan of Cork celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Round 5 match between Limerick and Cork at TUS Gaelic Grounds in Limerick Photo by Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Limerick 3-25

Cork 1-30

Cork bow out of the Munster and All Ireland Championships after a titanic struggle with the reigning champions Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds.

The visitors pushed hard from the off but conceded three killer blows during what was a valiant but ultimately disappointing day for those in the red corner.

Not for the first time, Cork were led in the scoring stakes by Patrick Horgan with Seamus Harnedy and Darragh Fitzgibbon chipping with eight points between them.

Declan Dalton and Shane Kingston also put in multi-score shifts, but on this day it was the side with 12 different scorers that would take the spoils by one ending Cork’s participation for another year.

For Limerick, Diarmaid Byrnes and Aaron Gillane were impressive as was Seamus Flanagan at full-forward and Darragh O’Donovan in the middle. From the off, Limerick looked up for this one with the ball in hand constantly inside the first six minutes.

Gillane got the home side off the mark with a tasty finish on the six minute mark, but Cork had already made the most of their two early attempts, while Limerick had racked up four wides from their opening four attacks.

Newtownshandrum’s Tim O’Mahony marked his return to the starting 15 with a nice point which came hot on the heels of a long range effort from Dalton. Horgan hit a point from a placed ball, one of six that the full forward would garner in the opening 35 minutes.

Limerick were level by the 10th minute thanks to some long range efforts from Gearóid Hegarty and Tom Morrissey, the latter would be a genuine pain in the Cork rear-guard for the duration of the tie.

Limerick made an early bust for success with four points on the bounce, all coming from different scorers, but Cork came to play, and seven of the next eight points went the way of the Rebels with Dalton, Luke Meade, Fitzgibbon, Harnedy and Horgan pushing Cork three clear with 15 minutes still remaining in the first half.

While Limerick looked rattled by the levels of intensity brought to the game by the visiting side they managed to draw level with a bang – a goal from Seamus Flanagan rocking the men in red.

Pat Ryan’s side showed a great ability to bounce back with a Horgan brace of frees and a Robert Downey bullet pushing them back in front, but after a Limerick free and a mistake by Cork up top, Limerick’s Cathal O’Neill bagged the game’s second goal. And, with another two points coming hot on the heels, Cork looked to be in trouble as the game eked to the short whistle.

Credit where credit is due, Cork again showed heart with a super score from Harnedy and two more frees from Horgan sending the sides in at the turn level, all to play for in the Limerick sunshine – 0-18 to 2-12.

As with the first half, Limerick came flying from the traps in the second bagging three of the first four points.

A Fitzgibbon point eased the pain, but Limerick were beginning to turn the screw and when Seán O’Donoghue conceded a penalty it looked like the writing was on the wall – Byrnes despatching to the top corner – Patrick Collins never moved.

Cork could have hit back seconds later, but O’Mahony’s effort at a goal few wide. Horgan and Kingston settled Cork with points, but this one looked to be getting away from the Leesiders. Limerick bagged six points in a row to shut the Cork faithful down, but Cork weren’t done just yet as a Horgan inspired comeback looked like dragging this one from the fire.

The Leeside legend first scored Cork’s only goal of the game – a ground pull squeezing past Nicky Quaid before another pair of frees and a Fitzgibbon point had this one back in the melting pot.

With the game up for grabs both sides did everything in their power to push on but Cork, despite bagging three of the last six points, just couldn’t get the game back to parity – a result that would have ultimately seen both go through.

Tough end for the boys in red to what really was a very promising campaign to the final minute.

LIMERICK: N Quaid; M Casey, D Morrissey, B Nash 0-1; D Byrnes 1-4 (1-0 pen, 0-1 65), D Hannon 0-1, K Hayes 0-1; D O’Donovan 0-3 (1sl), W O’Donoghue 0-1; C O’Neill 1-0, G Hegarty 0-3, T Morrissey 0-2; S Flanagan 1-3, A Gillane 0-5 (2f), P Casey 0-1 Subs: R English for Hannon (53), D Reidy for O’Neill (57), C Coughlan for Casey (64), G Mulcahy for Casey (66), C Lynch for O’Donovan (67).

CORK: P Collins; N O’Leary, S O’Donoghue, D Cahalane; G Millerick, C Joyce, R Downey 0-1; L Meade 0-1, D Fitzgibbon 0-4; B Roche, T O’Mahony 0-1, S Harnedy 0-4; D Dalton 0-3 (2f), P Horgan 1-14 (11f), S Kingston 0-2 Subs: B Hayes for Roche (39), C Lehane for O’Mahony (53), P Power for Kingston (57), E Twomey for Meade (59), S Barrett for Dalton (65, injured)

REFEREE: J Owens (Wexford)