Banteer ward off battling Kilbrin to land Duhallow Cup Hurling title

Duhallow Cup man of the match Luke Philpott and Banteer captain James McAulliffe pictured after a victory over Kilbrin at Dromtariffe. Photo by John Tarrant

Banteer 2-14

Kilbrin 1-15

BANTEER pulled out all the stops to ward off a battling Kilbrin in a highly entertaining Hannon’s Mace Duhallow Cup Hurling Final played at Dromtariffe.

Third time lucky for the winners, having been runners up to Dromtariffe and Meelin in the previous two deciders, Banteer timed their run to perfection in both halves, when it mattered, they stood up to be counted through sheer graft and resilience.

Favoured by a howling gale in the opening half, Banteer looked to be in a vulnerable position to fall behind but once settled, they offered steady improvement to forge ahead. On the restart, Kilbrin erased a four deficit only for a resurgent Banteer display character to regain the lead after substitute David Murphy netted a fine goal.

With the competition open to all hurling clubs in the division, two worthy finalists made for a close contested showdown. Conditions made play difficult, operating against a strong breeze, Kilbrin operated at a higher intensity through the excellence of Conor King and the O’Brien brothers.

And Kilbrin quickly regained a return from points to Stephen O’Reilly, Niall Field, Rory King and a goal netted by Ronan Heffernan. That allowed Kilbrin charge ahead 1-5 to 0-3 midway through the opening half.

Having started in a sluggish fashion, Banteer improved substantially, Denis Roche and Tadgh Sexton pointed before a goal from a Luke Philpott close in free squared up proceedings. Though O’Reilly nudged Kilbrin ahead, Banteer’s play remained composed, five consecutive points from Philpott, Roche, Donal Wilson and Richard O’Connor changed the scoreboard in favour of Banteer to hold a 1-10 to 1-6 advantage at half time.

Banteer, winners of the Hannon's Mace Duhallow Hurling Cup. Photo by John Tarrant

Again Kilbrin were quickly off the mark for the second half, the accuracy of Stephen O’Reilly and Conor King squared up the contest at the three quarter stage. It remained nip and tuck, the match defining score surfaced from a Banteer goal netted by substitute Murphy.

Clearly Banteer had benefited from the effective play of James McAulliffe, Alan Coughlan, Cal Shine, Philpott , Stephen Kelleher and Roche.

During the latter stages, Kilbrin laid siege in a frantic finish, O’Reilly blasting over the crossbar as tenacious defending allowed Banteer hold their noses ahead.

At the full time whistle, Banteer captain James McAulliffe accepted the silverware from Duhallow Junior Board Treasurer Joe Kearns. A number of contenders for man of the match, Luke Philpott securing the nod for his consistency.

BANTEER: K Roche; K Sexton, C O’Keeffe, J McAuliffe; A Coughlan, R O’Connor, C Coughlan; T Sexton 0-1, C Shine; D McAulliffe, D Wilson 0-1, K Tarrant; S Kelleher 0-1, L Philpott 1-5 (0-4f), D Roche 0-4. Subs: D Murphy 1-1 for D McAuliffe, R O’Connell 0-1 for D Wilson.

KILBRIN: E O’Riordan; D Heffernan, E Sheahan, B Power; T O’Brien, C King 0-1, M O’Brien; J Harrington, N Field 0-2; R Heffernan 1-0, R King 0-2, S O’Reilly 0-9 (8f); S Crowley, W Heffernan, F O’Connor 0-1. Sub: B O’Sullivan for B Power.

Referee: J Kenneally (Kanturk)