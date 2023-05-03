Banteer hurlers get back to winning ways against Freemount

Banteer's Luke Philpott makes a break against Freemount during the Twohigs Supervalu Duhallow JAHL. Photo by John Tarrant

Banteer 0-14

Freemount 0-11

BANTEER were made to work by Freemount before securing a three-point victory in the Twohigs of Kanturk Duhallow JAHL at Banteer. By doing so, Banteer recovered from a disappointing show away to Newmarket two days earlier.

After Freemount enjoyed the better of the exchanges in the opening spell, Banteer looked far hungrier on the turnover and a productive third quarter changed the direction of the game.

Not too much separated the sides during the opening half, Freemount gaining confidence from the contribution of Cathal Broderick, Jason and Mark Ballentyne in the half back line. Creating space allowed Seán Broderick, Tommy Nunan and Ronan McAulliffe to point.

Banteer responded in waves and came within reach of the visitors, Alan Coughlan , Luke Philpott and Stephen Kelleher on target to narrow the arrears 0-7 to 0-6 at the interval. Straight from the restart, Banteer’s game really took flight, the Coughlan brothers,Tadgh Sexton and Philpott storming into the fray.

Freemount were thankful to a brilliant save by ‘keeper Jonathan Morrissey to deny Alan Coughlan.

For a spell, Banteer could do no wrong, seven points reeled off without reply courtesy of Philpott, Sexton and David Shine changed the complexion of the contest.

Trailing 0-13 to 0-7, Freemount had squandered a series of scoring opportunities before Nunan got the tracking back on cue to come within a goal of the hosts.

During the latter stages, Freemount laid siege to the Banteer goal in a frantic finish in search of a reprieve but a combination of tenacious defending ensured Banteer collected their third win in the campaign.

BANTEER: K Roche; K Sexton, J McAuliffe, C Coughlan, A Coughlan 0-2, R O’Connor, R O’Connell. D Shine 0-1, C Shine; E O’Brien, L Philpott 0-8, T Sexton 0-2, E Wilson, K Barry, S Kelleher 0-1. Subs: A Kearney, C O’Neill.

FREEMOUNT: J Morrissey; S McSweeney, S O’Callaghan, J Walsh, C Broderick. J Ballentyne 0-1, M Ballentyne; T Nunan 0-5, J Sheahan 0-1; S Broderick 0-3, P Curtin, K O’Connor; T O’Callaghan, David Collins, R McAulliffe 0-1. Subs: Dean Collins, C Walsh.

Referee: B Newman (Newmarket)