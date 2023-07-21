Ballyclough to contest Cork JBHC final with St Oliver Plunketts

The Avondhu men will be hoping to see off their counterparts from Enniskeane

Ten teams contested the Bon Seccours County JBHC this year. They were in two groups of five.

The teams involved were Castletownroche, Doneraile, Ballyclough, Iveleary, O'Donovan Rossa, Bantry Blues Gabriel Rangers, Gleann na Laoi, St. Oliver Plunkett's and Lough Rovers. Ballyclough's passage to the final was as follows.

In mid May they played Castletownroche in Glantane. Ballyclough led all through being 1-9 to 0-1 ahead after 17 minutes. Castletown made a rally but at half time Ballyclough were well ahead 1-14 to 0-9. A goal by Eoin Kelleher in the 41st minute set Ballyclough on their way to a 13 point win.

Ballyclough's second game was against Iveleary in late May in Coachford. They had a 2-12 to 1-10 win over Ivelesry that ensured a place in the semi-finals.

The game was close enough all through with substitute Thomas O'Neill with a goal in the 55th minute ensuring the win. By half-time Ballyclough led 0-7 to 0-5.

Early on the changeover Jack O'Mahony goaled and David Ludgate had two pointed frees. Iveleary fought back and were within a point by the 52nd minute 1-10 to 1-9.

The semi-final was played two weeks ago. Ballyclough faced O'Donovan Ross in Cloughduv on a windy evening. Ballyclough had the aid of the wind in the first half and helped by a goal by Jack O'Mahony they led 1-10 to 0-1 at half-time.

Ballyclough had two more points early on the changeover before O'Donovan Rossa made a massive come back. Thomas O'Neill had a late point for the Avondhu side who were rather lucky to hold out for a one point win.

Oliver Plunkett's came through from the other side of the draw. They had a walkover from Bantry Blues and then defeated Gleann na Laoi by 1-23 to 0-7.

Their third game was against O'Donovan Rossa where they won by 0-11 to 0-8. Iveleary and Castletownroche played out a draw, but better scoring difference edged Iveleary into the semi-final.

Last weekend they were narrowly defeated by St Oliver Plunkett's in the semi final by 0-14 to 2-7. St Oliver Plunkett's are based in Ahiohill in the Carbery Division.

They previously won the County JBHC title in 2002 and were runners up in 1999. In 2011 they won the Carbery JAHC title They reached both County JBFC and County JBHC finals this year having a win over Ballyphehane in the County JBFC decided by 1-10 to 1-9 last weekend.

Over the years they were a number of O'Driscoll brothers in their side. They have a good blend of youth and experience. Garry McCarthy is a veteran of their side.

Other key players are Finbarr Walsh, Roy O'Driscoll, Conor O'Driscoll and free taker Michael P Keohane. Ballyclough won the County JBHC in 2014 when they defeated Dromtarriffe after a replay by 1-19 to 3-2.

Edmund O'Connor, Seán Walsh Colm O'Neill, Thomas O'Neill, Adam Finnegan and Jack O'Mahony are still involved.

CO-OP SUPERSTORES COUNTY JBHC FINAL

Ballyclough v St Oliver Plunketts

Saturday, July 22

Páírc Uí Rinn, 3.30pm

ROLL OF HONOUR SEES 15 CO TITLES FOR AVONDHU SINCE 1984

1984 Kilbree 4-3 Kilshannig 3-5

1985 Ballyhooly 4-8 Dromtarriffe 0-1

1986 Iveleary 0-7 St Mary's 1-1

1987 Liscarroll 2-8 Randal Óg 1-7

1988 Kilshannig 0-10 Whitechurch 0-1

1989 Gabriel Rangers 3-7 Awbeg Rangers 0-11

1990 Harbour Rovers 0-12 Rathpeacon 0-6

1991 Castlelyons 2-7 Whitescross 1-4

1992 Randal Og 3-16 Tullylease 2-3

1993 Ballygiblin 4-12 Belgooly 1-12

1994 Lisgoold 3-6 Awbeg Rangers 0-11

1995 Ballyhooly 2-14 Tullylease 0-7

1996 Awbeg Rangers 1-11 Doheny's 0-5

1997 Carrignavar 1-10 Kilshannig 0-7

1998 Castletownroche 2-12 Ballyhooly 0-5

1999 Araglin 1-11 St Oliver Plunkett's 0-10

2000 Randal Óg 0-10 Lisgoold 0-6

2001 Harbour Rovers 3-8 St Mary's 2-4

2002 St Oliver Plunkett's 0-11 Kilshannig 0-10

2003 St Colum's 3-11 Lisgoold 1-12

2004 Doneraile 3-17 Lismire 1-7

2005 St James 2-6 Lough Rovers 0-9

2006 Doheny's 0-9 Killavullen 0-6

2007 St Ita's 0-12 Castlemagner 0-7

2008 Lisgoold 2-19 St. Mary's 1-7

2009 Ballinacurra 4-12 Randal Óg 1-2

2010 Doneraile 2-8 Rathpeacon 1-9

2011 Kilmichael 1-18 Ballinacurra 1-8

2012 Castlemagner 0-14 Rathpeacon 1-7

2013 O'Donovan Rossa 2-11 Ballyclough 0-12

2014 Ballyclough 1-19 Dromtarriffe 3-2

2015 Shanballymore 1-15 Bantry Blues 1-13

2016 Whitechurch 1-17 Killavullen 2-14

2016 Replay Whitechurch 2-20 Killavullen 2-14

2017 Killavullen 2-14 Whitescross 1-8

2018 Whitescross 0-12 O'Donovan Rossa -11

2019 Castletownroche 3-22 Lough Rovers 2-17

2020 Araglin 2-12 Freemount 0-17

2021 Belgooly 3-16 Randal Óg 1-15

2022 Freemount 1-18 Randal Óg 1-12