Ballyclough miss out on Cork county title as Oliver Plunkett’s prove too strong in junior B hurling final

St Oliver Plunkett's made it a county title double when they won the Junior B Hurling Championship final against Ballyclough to add to the county JBFC title they won the previous weekend

St Oliver Plunkett's 2-20

Ballyclough 0-13

St Oliver Plunkett's who won the County JBFC title the previous weekend made it a county Junior B double when they emerged deserving winners over Ballyclough in the Co-Op Superstores county JBHC final at Pairc Ui Rinn on Saturday. Misty rain for most of the game made conditions a bit greasy. Ballyclough started with Eoin Kelleher partnering Michael O'Callaghan in midfield.

The West Cork side impressed from the start. In the opening minute Padraigh Healy was denied a goal by an early save by Colm O'Neill with the clearance being picked up by Michael P Keohane who opened the scoring with a point.

St Oliver Plunkett's were controlling matters at this stage with Brian Walsh, Niall O'Driscoll and Ronan McCarthy getting to grips in the key half backline sector. In attack their entire forward unit worked very well with corner forwards Micheal P Keohane and Padraigh Healy most effective and between them they accounted for nine points of their sides final tally. In the third minute Conor McCarthy soloed along the flank placing Keohane for a second point. A long free by Eddie O'Driscoll saw Keohane have his third point on the trot. Accurate free taker Cian McCarthy added two points for the winners as they moved 0-5 to no score in front.

In the 13th minute Ballyclough had their opening score when Denis O'Neill pointed from long range. Good play for Plunkett's by Ronan McCarthy led to a Padraigh Healy point. Ballyclough replied when Eoin Kelleher placed Thomas O'Neill who sent over. Good play by Jack Moynihan and David Ludgate saw Moynihan get the return pass but was denied by a good save by Jamie O'Neill. In the 22nd minute a great clearance out from the Ballyclough full backline by Mark Buckley saw a good movement down the field that set up Dylan Finnegan for a well taken score 0-7 to 0-3.

Just when Ballyclough seemed back in the contest it as the winners that struck for the first of their two opening half goals when Michael P Keohane worked well for Conor McCarthy who netted 1-7 to 0-3. Plunkett's added another point through Roy O'Driscoll. In the 27th minute Michael P Keohane struck his fourth point of the game. Cian McCarthy followed with a point from a long range free as the lead stretched to eight points. In stoppage time Oliver Plunketts moved a step closer to victory when Padraigh Healy soloed through and placed Michael Collins who netted as they moved 2-9 to 0-4 ahead.

Ballyclough now faced an up hill battle but staged a good revival before the half time whistle. Shane Buckley had a point before a good delivery by Adam Finnegan set up Eoin Kelleher for a long range effort. Deep in stoppage time Thomas O'Neill set up Dylan Finnegan for another point as they gave themselves a lifeline when in arrears at the interval 2-9 to 0-7.

On the restart the winners were again quick into the action. A good clearance out of the half back line by Brian Walsh set up Padraigh Healy for an early point. Cian McCarthy followed with a ‘65’ in the 34th minute as they moved 2-11 to 0-7 clear. Ballyclough fought back well against the odds with Denis O'Neill, Shane Buckley, Jack O'Mahony, Eoin Kelleher, Thomas O'Neill and the Finnegan brothers very much to the fore as they enjoyed their best spell of the game for the remainder of the third quarter.

A good pass by Jack Moynihan placed wing back Adam Finnegan for a point in the 37th minute. Two minutes later David Ludgate and Eoin Kelleher linked up well to set up Jack Moynihan whose effort at goal struck the upright from a tight angle with Dylan Finnegan picking up possession from the clearance to send over 2-11 to 0-9.

The lead was down to seven points soon after when Jack O'Mahony split the posts. Oliver Plunkett's response was immediate with Michael Collins setting up Cian McCarthy for a point. At the other end Ballyclough's Thomas O'Neill was denied a goal scoring opportunity by a very good save from the Oliver Plunkett's keeper Jamie O'Neill.

The Avondhu side added another point from a Thomas O'Neill pointed a free with the same player scoring a ‘65’ in the 48th minute 2-13 to 0-12. From there to the end it was Oliver Plunkett's who dominated. Points by Cian McCarthy and Michael P Keohane stretched their lead 2-16 to 0-13. Sean Gazder added a great point for the Carbery side who saw out the game with three late points coming from the trio that started in the full forward line.

After the game Pat Horgan, vice-chairman of Cork County Board, presented the cup to joint-captains Eddie O'Driscoll and Conor McCarthy.

ST OLIVER PLUNKETT’S: J O'Neill, G McCarthy, E O'Driscoll, C Dullea, B Walsh, N O'Driscoll, R McCarthy, R O'Driscoll 0-1, D White, Conor McCarthy 1-0, M Collins 1-0, S O'Donovan, M P Keohane 0-6, Cian McCarthy 0-9 (8f , 1 '65’), P Healy 0-3. Subs: S Gazder 0-1 for D White, D McCarthy for M Collins, S White for S O'Donovan.

BALLYCLOUGH: C O'Neill, M Buckley, T Healy. S Walsh, A Finnegan 0-1, D O'Neill 0-1, J O'Mahony 0-1, M O'Callaghan, C Moynihan, D Ludgate, E Kelleher 0-1, S Buckley 0-1, T O'Neill 0-4 (2f, 1 '65’), D Finnegan 0- 4, J Moynihan. Subs: K McDonnell for C Moynihan, S O'Leary for M O'Callaghan, E O'Connor for J Moynihan.

Referee: Niall Fahy (Brian Dillons)