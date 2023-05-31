Ballyclough forced to see off strong Iveleary challenge to reach last eight in county JBFC

Ballyclough 2-12

Iveleary 1-10

Ballyclough advanced to the quarter-finals of the Bon Secours County JBHC after they were forced to see off a stern test from a gallant Iveleary outfit at Coachford on Saturday evening. In the end it was a goal from substitute Thomas O'Neill in the 55th minute that proved crucial for the winners as it helped open up a four-point cushion at a time when the Mid Cork side were shading matters.

In a keenly contested opening half little separated the sides. They were level at 0-1 and 0-2 each before Ballyclough with rapid points by David Ludgate, Dylan Finnegan and Shane Buckley moved into a 0-5 to 0-2 lead by the 10th minute. Iveleary responded with two well taken frees by Brian O'Riordain. Ballyclough's David Ludgate added another free in the 18th minute and from the resultant puckout by Iveleary keeper Daithi O'Duinnin he picked out Liam Cearnaigh who scored a great point from out near the sideline 0-6 to 0-5.

During this half Adam Finnegan was very commanding for Ballyclough in the half backline while the Iveleary keeper Daithi O'Duinnin was also very solid between the posts when forced to make a number of vital clearances off his line to keep the Ballyclough forwards at bay. Iveleary came close to scoring a goal when Finbarr McSuibhne was denied by a good save from the Ballyclough keeper Colm O'Neill. Just one more score was registered before the half time whistle when Adam Finnegan set up David Ludgate who sent over from long range as the Avondhu side held a 0-7 to 0-5 interval lead.

On the changeover Ballyclough started at a blistering pace. They moved Jack O'Mahony to corner forward with Kevin McDonnell dropping to the half backline and in the 32nd minute a delivery by McDonnell set up O'Mahony for a well taken goal. David Ludgate followed with two frees in quick succession as they moved 1-9 to 0-5 clear and they seemed in a very comfortable position of having the measure over their opponents. Moments later Ballyclough were reduced to 14 players when a player picked up a second yellow card.

Iveleary certainly worked the numerical advantage in their favour as the seized the initiative for the next 15 minutes. Brian O'Riordain and David Ludgate traded a point by the 40th minute. Iveleary added another free from O'Riordan before a good pass by Caoimhin O'Mainnin set up Sam Og Piocadh for a cracking goal in the 48th minute. Further pressure saw Brian O'Riordain point a free and a '65' that left the minimum between the teams 1-10 to 1-9.

In a thrilling finish both teams sensed victory. Ballyclough struck for a what proved to be a crucial score in the 55th minute when Dylan Finnegan set up Thomas O'Neill for a goal. The lead was increased to five points moments later when a good pass by Kyle Trimm set up Thomas O'Neill for a fine point. In the closing moments Sean O'Riordain and Shane Buckley traded a point as Ballyclough did enough to emerge victors.

BALLYCLOUGH: C O'Neill, S Walsh, T Healy, M Buckley, J O'Mahony 1-0, D O'Neill, A Finnegan 0-1, S Buckley 0-2, M O'Callaghan, D Ludgate 0-7 (0-5f), E Kelleher, K McDonnell, C Duffy, D Finnegan 0-1, S O'Leary. Subs: K Trimm for M O'Callaghan, T O'Neill 1-1 for T Healy (inj), E O'Connor for C Duffy,

IVELEARY: D O'Duinnin, A McSuibhne, D O'Riordain, A O'Dea, S O'Donnabhain, S Cumhacht, C O'Mainnin, D O'Donnabhain, S O'Riordain 0-2, B O'Riordain 0-6 (5f, 1 '65'), L Cearnaigh 0-1, E Fhlannchaidh, S Hodman, F McSuibhne 0-1, S Ag Piocadh 1-0. Subs: S O'Floinn for S Hodman, S Galivan for E Fhlannchaidh, S O'Donnabhain for A McSuibhne, J Ag Piocadh for A O'Dea.

Referee: Tom Manley (Inniscarra)