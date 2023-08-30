‘At long last, Donncha wins a county medal with Duhallow’ – says manager Ger O'Sullivan

The Duhallow boss calls for more representation at divisional level in the County Senior Football Championships

Duhallow Senior Football manager Gerry O'Sullivan pictured with grandchildren Saoirse and Iarlaithe O'Mahony after Duhallow's victory in the County Premier SFC Colleges/Divisional Final Photo by John Tarrant

Duhallow manager Ger O’Sullivan acknowledged the huge collective effort on his charges regaining a hold of the County Premier SFC (Colleges / Divisional) title.

And for good measure, Duhallow collected silverware, the Tadhg Crowley Cup acknowledges the 1945 Cork All Ireland winning captain, first presented in this competition last season when Carbery overcame Duhallow.

“It’s been difficult over recent weeks, the players involved in so many games in a short period of time where injuries have impacted. I'm happy, we got on a number of substitutes who hadn't played previously,” he said.

“We set out our stall at the start of the year, initially bringing in five players for a meeting, they were interested to become involved. A bigger group followed, that allowed us to assemble more than thirty players on the panel.”

Some familiar names are central to Duhallow, none more so than Donncha O'Connor, the All Ireland medallist from 2010 remains a loyal servant for Ballydesmond and division.

“He is a terrific leader, having given such service to Duhallow over the years, at least, he has a medal to his credit for playing on a successful Duhallow team,” said O'Sullivan.

Reflecting on the game, the Duhallow boss felt his charges were capable of being more clinical, particularly in the opening half.

“Though playing against the breeze, we left six or seven efforts short, that's unacceptable, it's an aspect that we will be reflecting on.”

Goal chances fell at either end, importantly for Duhallow, corner forward Mikey McAulliffe delivered two clinical strikes.

“Mikey was back to his best, those goals were ever so important to separate the sides. We knew we were in a right battle, UCC fielded a strong side,” said O'Sullivan.

Of course, the demands on divisional teams are tougher, given clubs are featuring in group game and the non involvement of Senior A clubs owing to their participation in the second tier championship is becoming a yearly chestnut.

“When we won the county championship back in the early 1990s, clubs were playing Junior football. It’s a pity nowadays for players from Kanturk, Knocknagree, Kiskeam and Newmarket who cannot play,” said O'Sullivan.

“They are 300 players not eligible for Cork's Premier SFC, that's wrong and I've preached it previously. As it stands, we move on, our players have important club games coming up before we look ahead to a county quarter-final,” he concluded.