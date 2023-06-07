Araglin account for Garnish in Cork JBFC

The Avondhu men secured their place in the quarter-finals with a two-point win

The Avondhu men secured their place in the quarter-finals with a two-point win Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Araglin 1-9

Garnish 0-10

Araglin made the long trek to Enniskeane on Friday evening where a spirited team performance saw them defeat Garnish in the concluding round of the group stages to secure their place in the county quarter finals.

In a low scoring contest both teams enjoyed their moments. Araglin were quick into the action with Aaron Hegarty cutting in along the end line to set up Brendan Allen for a point in the second minute.

Moments later Conor Twomey added another point for the North Cork side who moved 0-2 to no score in front. Garnish quickly got to grips. They were very strong down the middle with Éanna Murphy, Brian O'Sullivan, Darragh Henshaw, Seán O'Sullivan, Alan O'Sullivan and Donnacha Lowney influential figures.

The Beara outfit kicked six points by the 21st minute as they deservedly moved double scores in front 0-6 to 0-3. The remainder of the half saw Araglin improve greatly.

They possessed a great scoring threat from their entire forward line whereas their opponents depended too much on key players Sean O'Sullivan and Donnacha Lowney for crucial scores.

In the 24th minute a sweeping movement involving at least six Araglin players resulted in Brendan Allen punching over. At the other end Garnish came close to scoring a goal when Donnacha Lowney was denied by a very good save by the Araglin keeper Tom Feeney.

The Avondhu side completed the first half scoring in injury time when Aaron Hegarty pointed a free as they trailed at the interval by 0-6 to 0-5.

On the changeover Garnish moved two clear when Jerome O'Dwyer, Donnacha Lowney and Sean O'Sullivan combined well to set up Brian O'Sullivan for a fine point.

During this half Araglin shaded matters and in the 36th minute they struck for the only goal of the game when a pin point pass by Ban Carey resulted in Peter Finn breaching the Garnish defence to finish to the net as they hit the front 1-5 to 0-7.

In an entertaining half Garnish drew level immediately when Alan O'Sullivan set up Sean O'Sullivan for a long range point. Araglin edged in front again in the 43rd minute when Aaron Hegarty pointed a free.

Moments later Garnish were dealt a blow when they had a player sent to the line. Instead it was the youthful Araglin side that capitalised greatly but on a number of occasions they found it difficult to break down a stubborn Garnish backline.

The Beara side also struck a number of wides before they got back on level terms in the 56th minute when good work by Rory O'Driscoll set up Brian O'Sullivan for a point.

With the game firmly in the balance Garnish edged in front two minutes later when Sean O'Sullivan pointed a free. However Araglin who had some fine displays by Diarmuid Allen, Jack Kearney, Ben Carey, Brendan Allen and the Hegarty brothers finished in a flurry.

Aaron Hegarty with two frees in as many minutes saw them take the lead and in injury time a quickly taken free by Hegarty set up Ben Carey for a well taken point as they emerged close but deserving winners.

The result now means Araglin finish the group as group winners with Garnish even though beaten on the night qualifying as runners up.

ARAGLIN: T Feeney, L Keane, S Russell, O Hogan, D Allen, J Kearney, F Hickey, B Carey 0-1, S Hegarty, K O'Gorman, S Motherway, P Finn 1-0, C Twomey 0-1, B Allen 0-2, A Hegarty 0-5f Subs: J Buckley for S Motherway, D Browne for K O'Gorman GARNISH: M O'Sullivan, D O'Sullivan, T O'Sullivan, R O'Driscoll, D Henshaw 0-1, E Murphy 0-2, J O'Sullivan, B O'Sullivan 0-2, A O'Sullivan, G O'Sullivan, S O'Sullivan 0-3 (0-1f), R O'Leary, J O'Dwyer, D Lowney 0-2, C O'Neill Subs: F Sheehan for J O'Dwyer, J Harrington for R O'Leary

REFEREE: Michael O'Leary (Diarmuid O'Mathunas)