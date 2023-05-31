Alan Coughlan lands late point to secure Banteer a draw with Millstreet

Alan Coughlan pounced for Banteer's late equalising point against Millstreet in the Twohigs SuperValu Duhallow Junior A Hurling League. Photo by John Tarrant

Banteer 2-7

Millstreet 0-13

Four points down with just minutes remaining, Banteer didn’t flinch on producing a late smash and grab series of raids to obtain a draw against Millstreet in the Twohigs Supervalu Duhallow JAHL at Banteer.

Though Millstreet held the advantage for long stretches, all square by the end of the hour, satisfaction in both camps for Banteer and Millstreet progress to the knockout phase. Credit goes to Banteer for turning around what looked a lost cause by saving the day, wrestling back the momentum during the latter stages.

Scores were in short supply during the second half as Millstreet enjoyed a 0-13 to 1-6 grip entering the closing stages. However, Banteer roused themselves in a late burst, good work by Colm O’Neill placed fellow substitute Liam O’Brien for a goal in the 59th minute.

That score energised Banteer, with no surprise that parity would surface as Alan Coughlan obliged from a well struck effort.

Banteer had begun in a determined fashion, Luke Philpott bagged a goal for a 1-3 to 0-3 lead by the close of the opening quarter.

Steadily Millstreet raised their game, benefiting from the contributions of Tim Healy, Shane Hickey, Eanna O’Mahony and Tomás Sheehan. Certainly the visitors meant business in a rewarding spell of pressure, registering six consecutive points, two apiece by Hickey and Thomas Walsh helped secure a 0-11 to 1-4 advantage at the break.

Though Neil Flahive added a Millstreet point soon after the restart, their contribution to the scoreboard dried up. Banteer fared slightly better, gaining much more possession thanks to positive play of Conor O’Keeffe, Evan O’Brien and the Coughlan brothers.

However just two hard earned points from Philpott and Alan Coughlan confirmed Banteer lacked a creative spark when it came to converting possession into scores. But a couple of fresh legs added impetus to Banteer’s game confirmed on Liam O’Brien’s goal followed by the Coughlan reprieve.

Plenty of food for thought in both camps ahead of two semi finals where Banteer face Dromtariffe and Millstreet are pitted against Newmarket.

BANTEER: K Roche; N Twomey, C O’Keeffe, J Archdeacon; J McAulliffe, R O’Connor, A Coughlan 0-2; C Coughlan, E O’Brien; D Shine, D Wilson 0-1, T Sexton; E Wilson, L Philpott 1-4, K Barry. Subs: L O’Brien 1-0, C O’Neill, J Sexton.

MILLSTREET: B Fitzgerald; K Sheahan, A Murphy, T Healy; A O’Leary, S Hickey 0-2, E O’Mahony; T Sheehan 0-3, M O’Connor; T Walsh 0-3, N Flahive 0-3, D O’Donovan; A Twomey, C Lehane 0-2, P Moynihan. Sub: R O’Sullivan.

Referee: B Newman (Newmarket)