Abbey Rovers overcome Gleann na Laoi in Cork JCFC

Abbey Rovers secure semi-final berth with Gleann na Laois having to settle for quarter-final slot Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Abbey Rovers 3-11

Gleann na Laoi 0-13

With both teams already through to the knock-out stages this meeting between Abbey Rovers and Gleann na Laoi in Glenville was to determine who would qualify for the semi finals with the other team having to settle for a place in the quarter-finals. In the end it was Abbey Rovers with two late goals that eventually saw off a gallant Mid Cork outfit by a seven point margin.

Despite the sides being tied at 0-1 each early on when Muiris Browne and Rob Fitzgerald traded a point it was the Castletownroche outfit that created most of the running during the early stages with Seán Sugrue, Adrian O'Donovan, Muiris Browne, Patrick Sheehan, Niall Hazelwood, James Linehan, Dane O'Neill and Mark O'Callaghan featuring strongly.

Some well worked movements saw Mark O'Callaghan (three), Niall Hazelwood and James Lenihan have points that moved them 0-7 to 0-3 in front by the 26th minute – the Gleann na Laoi points by Rob Fitzgerald in the 19th and 20th minutes.

Abbey Rovers who were also denied at least two goal scoring chances so far in this half when James Lenihan and Dane O'Neill were both denied by the Gleann na Laoi keeper Noel O'Connell.

They finally made the break through in the 28th minute when a great solo run by Muiris Browne set up Mark O'Callaghan who netted. O'Callaghan added another point from a free soon after before a Gleann na Laoi rally in injury time brought themselves back into contention.

A good pass by Mark O'Regan set up Cillian O'Brien for a point with Colin McCarthy adding another point for the Kerry Pike side who trailed at the interval by 1-8 to 0-5.

In a keenly contested second half exchanges were evenly contested right till the end. Rob Fitzgerald (two), Mark O'Callaghan, Muiris Browne, Dermot Mullan and Liam Sugrue traded points as they headed into the last quarter with Abbey Rovers maintaining a five point cushion 1-11 to 0-8.

Gleann na Laoi who had some good displays by Shane Lucey, Kevin Hennessy, Colm Horgan, Dermot Mullan, Mark O'Regan, Rob Fitzgerald and Cillian O'Brien enjoyed their best spell of the game over the next couple of minutes.

In the 48th minute Mark O'Regan cut in along the end line to pick out substitute Ronan Moloney whose effort at goal went over the crossbar at the expense of a point.

Further pressure saw Rob Fitzgerald kick the next two frees that set up a grand stand finish when just a goal separated the teams with six minutes of normal time remaining 1-11 to 0-11.

Abbey Rovers lifted the siege and in the 56th minute Patrick Sheehan was brought down in the square and a penalty awarded that Adrian O'Donovan cooly dispatched to the net 2-11 to 0-11.

Gleann na Laoi refused to yield and two rapid points by Cillian O'Brien and Rob Fitzgerald reduced the margin to four points but it was no enough with Abbey Rovers securing a deserved victory when they struck for a third goal in injury time when Aidan O'Leary placed Patrick Sheehan as they march on to the semi-finals.

ABBEY ROVERS: J Batterberry, W Madden, S Sugrue, P Madden, T Barrett, A O'Donovan 1-0 (pen), N O'Brien, P Sheehan 1-0, M Browne 0-2, N Hazelwood 0-2, A O'Leary, J Lenihan 0-1, L Sugrue 0-1, M O'Callaghan 1-5 90-2f), D O'Neill Subs: J Relihan for J Lenihan, D Lenihan for D O'Neill, L Farrell for L Sugrue

GLEANN NA LAOI: N O'Connell, K Desmond, G Aherne, E O'Callaghan, S Lucey, K Hennessy, E Lucey, C Horgan, D Mullan 0-1, B Davern, M O'Regan, C O'Brien 0-2, C McCarthy 0-1, R Fitzgerald 0-8f, B Lucey Subs: S Lennon for C McCarthy, R Fookes for B Lucey, R Moloney 0-1 for G Aherne

REFEREE: Paddy O'Sullivan (Glenville)