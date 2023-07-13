Charleville Golf Club posts results for Lady Captain’s Day

Nola Murray, Lady Captain at Charlecille Giolf Club presenting her prize to the winner Elizabeth Keane at Charleville Golf Club.

Prize winners in Charleville Golf Club Lady's Day competition pictured with Lady Captain Nola Murray (front centre) at the presentation of prizes in the clubhouse.

Lady Captain’s Day - Nola Murray - was held at Charleville Golf Club over last weekend.

The following are the results:

The winning golfer was Liz Keane (34) with 72 points c/b, followed by Carmel Hennigan (44) also on 72 points. The gross silver prize was won by Imelda O’Hanlon (7) with 81 points, while the gross bronze prize went to Betty Coughlan (25) with 75 points.

Carmel O’Neill (25) was in third place with 73 points and Kathleen Browne (48) was in fourth position on 74 points.

The committee prize went to Avril Noonan (31) with 76 points and Anne McEvoy (18) was fifth with 75 points and the past captain’s prize was won by Marie Walsh (15) with 76 points.

Mary Liston (21) was in sixth place with 75 points, and Brid Coady (38) was in seventh place with 75 points. Phil Twomey (43 ) came in eighth position scoring 76 points.