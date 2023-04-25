Sod turned on first of up to 20 solar farms in the pipeline for Cork county

Cork based Amarenco to invest €200m in a network of solar farms by the year 2026

The Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney TD, pictured with Amarenco executive chairman John Mullins, Amarenco staff and project contractors at site of Amarenco’s first Cork solar farm in Kilmoney. Photo Brian Lougheed.

THE Cork-based company behind an ambitious multi-million Euro project to build solar farms at locations across the county has started work on the first of them.

Over recent years Amarenco has been granted planning permission for a number of solar farms in Cork, with the company planning to have nearly 20 these fully operational by 2026 at a cost of around €200million.

The Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Cork South Central TD Simon Coveney, was back on home turf to turn the sod on the first of these at Kilmoney, Carrigaline.

The 5 MW solar farm will be comprised of around 22,200 photovoltaic panels on ground mounted frames spread across a 10.2 hectares site.

It is one of five solar farms currently under construction in Cork at a cost of €40 million, each of which will be capable of generating the equivalent of a year’s supply of energy to around 1,800 homes that will be fed into the national grid.

The other four solar farms are in Mallow, Kanturk, Whitechurch and Inniscarra, with the company aiming to have them all fully operational by September/October.

The company has also been granted planning permission for other solar farms on sites at Fermoy, Castlelyons, Cobh, Midleton, Cloyne, Timloeague, Crookstown and Clonakilty.

Amarenco chief executive John Mullins said the remaining solar farms, will be built in phases and when operational in 2026 will generate enough energy to power up to 80,000 homes a year.

Mr Mullins said it was a great honour to have Minister Coveney perform the sod turning ceremony for the Kilmoney solar farm “in his own back yard.”

“This plant, combined with Amarenco’s other investments in solar farms, will assist the Irish energy sector reach its legally binding targets by 2030,” said Mr Mullins.

“These plants will bring clean renewable energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the State,” he added.

Mr Mullins said Amarenco would be engaging in a range of community support initiatives, at the various locations where they will be building solar farms.

Speaking at the sod turning ceremony, Minister Coveney said solar will play a “significant part of Ireland’s renewable future.”

Currently, solar accounts for just over 5% of the country’s energy needs, a figure that is expected to increase dramatically over the coming years.

Minister Coveney said that by harnessing renewable resources, such as solar and wind, Ireland has the capacity to generate “significantly more electricity than our own grid requires.”

“The future for renewables in Ireland is positive. Within the next decade Ireland will become a significant exporter of clean, green energy to the rest of Europe,” said Minister Coveney.

“Today is an important beginning,” he added.

Head-quartered in Cork, Amarenco was established in 2013 to finance and develop renewable energy infrastructures, particularly in France and Ireland.

Now active in Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, the group designs, develops, finances, acquires, builds and operates medium to large-scale solar photovoltaic infrastructure.

It has already carried out more than 2,000 solar and solarised infrastructure projects and is the European leader in agrivoltaic infrastructure.

The Amarenco Group, which is implementing the largest storage project in Continental Europe, is also bringing energy production and consumption closer together through the digital development of short circuits.

The group, which invests more than €500m Euros each year, currently employs more than 200 people worldwide with 35 based in the Cork office.