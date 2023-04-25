SIPTU concern following second fire in week at east Cork Stryker plant

Workers had to evacuated from the Stryker plant in Carrigtwohill after the second incident in the space of a week.

Union officials are seeking an urgent meeting with management at the Stryker plant in Carrigtwohill in east Cork folowing the second fire at the facility in the space of a week.

According to a statement issued by SIPTU on Tuesday, workers had to be evacuated from the plant at the Tullagreen site and Cork Fire Service were called to the plant to deal with the blaze.

According to SIPTU Sector Organiser, Neil McGowan, the latest incident highlighted the need for a full safety audit at Stryker which has plants in Mallow and Limerick as well as in Carrigtwohill.

"It follows on from an incident last week in which two men were injured, one critically, at the nearby Stryker plant in Anngrove.

“Our members are seriously concerned about their safety and want to see immediate action taken by the employer and the Health and Safety Authority to ensure the company’s obligations to provide a safe workingenvironment are being fully met.

“The Tánaiste, Micheál Martin,has called on the company to meet with SIPTU representatives.

"We are again calling for local and senior management, including the Global Head of Environnment, Health and Safety at Stryker, to meet with union representatives as a matter of urgency.”

Mr McGowan said there were three Labour Court recommendations in which the company has been told to engage with SIPTU on these sites.

"It is no longer tenable for it to continue to refuse to deal with the chosen representatives of its staff.” SIPTU Manufacturing Division Organiser, Greg Ennis, said: “We have previously written to senior management, initially in June 2019, about health and safety concerns expressed by workers at the Stryker sites in Carrigtwohill.

“Regrettably, Stryker management in Carrigtwohill have refused to even recognise our correspondence, let alone respond to it positively. This is in contrast to our positive relationship with Stryker management at their plants in Limerick and Mallow, county Cork.”