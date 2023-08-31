Photos show North Cork junior infants enjoying their first day at school

New Junior Infants TJ O’ Leary, Kate O’ Halloran and Ciara Casey getting to know their teachers Karen O’ Sullivan and Carmel O’ Sullivan on their first day at Knocknagree National School.

New Junior Infants William Murphy and John McCarthy reading ‘This is Me’ with their teacher Jennifer McCarthy on their first day at Newmarket Boys School.

Nathan Finch settling in on his first day at Knocknagree National School

Beaming smiles from Lewis O’ Shea and Jayden Murphy Hourigan on their first day at Newmarket Boys School

Luke Sheahan and Luke O’ Connor checking out one of the story books on their first day at Knocknagree National School.

Meghan Rahilly and Aoibhín Murphy giving the class teddy a hug on their first day at Knocknagree National School.

Sonny McInerney and Brían Buckley enjoying some playtime on their first day at Newmarket Boys School

Happy smiles from Archie O’ Connell and Frank O’ Leary on their first day at Cullen National School.

Billy Regan and Antoni Ochlac settling down to a spot of farming on their first day at Cullen National School on Tuesday. All photos by Sheila Fitzgerald.

Thousands of small children, wide eyed with enthusiasm that tinged with perhaps a smidgen of apprehension started on their school journey this week as they entered Junior Infants classes around the county this week.

Locally in Duhallow, Cullen National School was among the first to begin the new term, opening on Tuesday morning.

Junior Infants Teacher Catherine O’ Sullivan had all the new arrivals settled in when The Corkman called at 10:30am and children were happily playing with toys and looking at story books as they took stock of the whole new world of ‘Big School’.

Principal Eileen O’ Mahony said:

“Our primary school and pre-school are both enjoying an increase in numbers with Cherryblossoms Childcare now located next door to us providing the valuable facilities of Breakfast Club, Pre-School, Homework and After School Club Services, we welcomed 11 new children and all our pupils are excited as they begin their journey of a new school year ahead!”

Staff and pupils at Boherbue National School also started back on Tuesday followed by Knocknagree and both Newmarket Primary Schools on Wednesday morning.

See all our photos in the gallery above...