Photos show North Cork junior infants enjoying their first day at school
Sheila Fitzgerald
Corkman
Thousands of small children, wide eyed with enthusiasm that tinged with perhaps a smidgen of apprehension started on their school journey this week as they entered Junior Infants classes around the county this week.
Locally in Duhallow, Cullen National School was among the first to begin the new term, opening on Tuesday morning.
Junior Infants Teacher Catherine O’ Sullivan had all the new arrivals settled in when The Corkman called at 10:30am and children were happily playing with toys and looking at story books as they took stock of the whole new world of ‘Big School’.
Principal Eileen O’ Mahony said:
“Our primary school and pre-school are both enjoying an increase in numbers with Cherryblossoms Childcare now located next door to us providing the valuable facilities of Breakfast Club, Pre-School, Homework and After School Club Services, we welcomed 11 new children and all our pupils are excited as they begin their journey of a new school year ahead!”
Staff and pupils at Boherbue National School also started back on Tuesday followed by Knocknagree and both Newmarket Primary Schools on Wednesday morning.