Young Cork designer's entry chosen as jersey to celebrate 50 years of ladies' football

Lidl Ireland Chief Executive Officer J.P. Scally presented seven-year-old Aoife Callanan with her winning design for the nationwide Ladies Gaelic Football Jersey Design Competition which challenged shoppers to create a bespoke jersey design to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Ladies Gaelic Football Association. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The design of an artistic seven year old Gaelic footballer from Ballinspittle in Co. Cork has been selected as the official jersey of sponsors Lidl to celebrate 50 years of the All Ireland Ladies Football senior championship.

Aoife Callanan was one of thousands of would be designers who took up the challenge of the supermarket chain sponsor to design a jersey, a challenge issud in the foyers of Lidl’s 178 stores across the country in May, and in the end her effort, featuring multi-coloured pink, purple and cyan splashes on a white background, was chosen as the jersey best suited to mark the historic milestone for the ladies’ game.

Aoife,who plays Ladies Gaelic Football with Courcey Rovers, Ballinspittle, was presented with the first of her jersey design to be produced by Lidl Ireland CEO J.P. Scally in Croke Park at the All-Ireland Football Finals on Sunday where she was welcomed by Lidl and the LGFA. Aoife and her family also received €1,000 in Lidl vouchers for winning the competition.

Ten thousand of Aoife’s jersey design will go into production with Irish sports company McKeever Sports and will be distributed to Lidl shoppers across the country as part of the Lidl Plus LGFA Schools Rewards Scheme. Full details on how shoppers can get a 50th Anniversary Jersey will be announced shortly.

Speaking about her jersey design, Aoife’s mother, Claire Vaughan, said: “Aoife and our whole family are absolutely thrilled that she has won the LidlLGFA jersey design competition.

"She’s a very creative girl and a big Ladies Gaelic Football fan. She plays with our local club, Courcey Rovers and loves learning the skills through her amazing coaches and having fun playing with her friends.

"Thanks to Lidl, who are great supporters of Ladies Gaelic Football and have made a big impact in promoting women’s sport, for running the competition and to everyone who voted for Aoife’s design.

"To be in Croke Park for the All-Ireland Finals and see her jersey up on the big screen was amazing.

"It will be a great memory for the whole family into the future. We look forward to seeing people around the country wearing the jersey to celebrate the LGFA’s 50th anniversary.”

J.P. Scally, CEO at Lidl Ireland described Aoife’s design as ‘amazing’ and said it would be a must have item for fans of ladies’ football over the coming months.

"It will be very exciting to see Aoife’s jersey being worn by people all across the country,” he said.

“There was a great response to this initiative and there were so many creative entries it was really hard to whittle it down to a final four before the public ultimately chose Aoife’s design.

"Lidl have been a major sponsor of Ladies Gaelic Football since 2016 and we are delighted to be playing our part in celebrating the LGFA’s 50th year. “We will continue to bring our #SeriousSupport to all levels of the game and we have more exciting initiatives to support Ladies Gaelic Footballers to announce in the coming weeks.”

Mícheál Naughton, LGFA President, said he and others in the organisation were ‘blown away’ by the options that the finalists had come up with. “These young LGFA fans put so much time and effort into their jersey designs and while there could only be one winner, all entrants are to be applauded on their work, which was of the highest quality.

“Picking a winner was a tricky task for voters on social media and the response was impressive.

“Aoife's design won the popular vote and we can see why it polled so well.

"This jersey is a really beautiful piece of work and we look forward to seeing many of our members wearing it very soon. A huge word of thanks to Lidl for coming up with this fantastic initiative and we look forward to working alongside our National League sponsors and official retail partner throughout our 50th year."