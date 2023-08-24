Young and older rock at Mallow Castle for music event

Formerly of Mallow Sisters Thersa Moynihan Fox and Ann Moynihan Galligan enjoying the sunshine and music. at Mallow Castle on Sunday. Photos...Eugene Cosgrove

The organiser of the Back To The Castle concert Keith Woodgate pictured in the grounds on Sunday,

Above right: Jennifer and Valerie Jones under the shade at Mallow Castle on Sunday.

Jackie Mullholland from Roscommon and her brother Brendan Synan at the concert on Sunday afternoon.

These Mallow children were thrilled to meet the Beatles at Mallow Castle on Sunday.

The Fab Four belting out the classics on stage at the castle.

Over 1,700 people, young and not so young, rocked and rolled, danced and sang at the excellent Back To The Castle concert last Sunday afternoon in Mallow.

The castle grounds was the setting as the Strictly Cash Johnny Cash tribute band, The Classic Beatles tribute band and the Glory Days Bruce Springsteen tribute band took to the stage, a stage which was newly positioned at the entrance to the green area of the grounds.

Weatherwise it was a glorious day with plenty sunshine and heat with the occasional, much welcomed light cool breeze on the banks of the river Blackwater.

Fast food and minerals were readily available on sale while there were also toilet facilities in the area. Red Cross personnel were on site as well as members of the Mallow Gardai.

The grounds were well marshalled for the six-hour event which commenced just after 1pm with Johnny Cash (Finbarr Winters) and his band opening the proceedings. During his stage performance Mallow man Finbarr gave a brief rundown on the Man In Black and introduced well known singer Sheila Fitzgerald on stage as they dueted the song Jackson, which was also a hit for Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazelwood.

Just after 2.30pm the Classic Beatles hit the stage playing many of the Fab Four’s hits from the 1960s. In the first half of their show they donned the early 60s type of clothing before changing to the colourful outfits so popular in the late 60s. The band consisted of three Irish musciains and one English man.

Glory Days - A Bruce Springsteen Tribute Band were the last act on at 5pm. Based in Dublin, the band lashed out many of the Boss’s hits and also included well known album tracks before closing the concert at 7pm.

Those who attended the concert came from many parts, including Cobh, Coachford, Midleton, Milstreet, Michelstown, Kanturk, Charleville, Fermoy, Killarney, Cavan, Roscommon and, of course, Mallow and its surrounds.

Organiser Keith Woodgate would like to thank everybody who made the event so succesful, the artists, site volunteers, Red Cross, Gardai and of course Cork County Council.

Well done, Keith, another job well done. Watch this space for future entertainment.