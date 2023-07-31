‘Working to the Letter’ - Macroom exhibition sheds new light on the private life of Cork’s General Liam Lynch

Award-winning artists Dolores Lyne the grand-niece of General Liam Lynch, who used correspondence between him and his brother Tom as the inspiration for her ‘To The Letter’ exhibition.

AN innovative and thought-provoking exhibition of works by award-winning artist Dolores Lyne drawing on by letters written by her grand uncle, the revered patriot General Liam Lynch, will open in Macroom Town Hall on Saturday, August 5.

Aptly entitled ‘To The Letter’ the exhibition and a series of associated talks, commissioned under the umbrella of Cork County Council’s Commemorations programme, has already been held at locations across Cork including Fermoy to mark the 100th anniversary of the death of General Lynch, the War of Independence hero and Chief of Staff of the Anti-Treaty IRA.

Dolores Lyne’s works on canvas have been inspired by a trove of personal letters written by Liam Lynch to his brother Tom, the confidant in whom he felt safe writing to during the most dramatic and tragic events of his life during both the War of Independence and the Civil War.

Focussing on incidents and stories gleaned from the correspondence between the two brothers, the artworks focus on incidents and stories drawn from their intimate correspondence, bringing to life real places and people only hinted at or concealed behind initials – at last decoding the real addresses and the people who opened their homes and their hearts to Liam Lynch.

The process of creating the pieces saw Dolores Lyne follow the trail of the letters across County Cork to the places where they were penned, in the process taking her to remote hillside farms and the safe houses that offered Liam Lynch sanctuary and protection.

For the Macroom element of the exhibition, she came closer in both miles and spirit to the Muscraí Gaeltacht, where Liam Lynch had one of his most important headquarters.

She met the descendants of those who offered him shelter, sharing their stories and retracing the steps he took to the numerous safe houses across the region.

Speaking about her experiences, Lyne said there was “a public Liam, but there are private letters”.

“They provided me with the spark for a personal, non-political contemplation of his last years, the places where he stayed and the people who looked after him. It’s my creative response, as an artist,” said Lyne.

The Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Frank O’Flynn, said he was looking forward to the seeing the latest iteration of ‘To The Letter’ following its successful run in Fermoy’s atmospheric Coal Shed exhibition space during April.

“The large exhibition space in Macroom Town Hall is the perfect setting for the extensive body of work that Dolores Lyne has created over the course of the project, including paintings, drawings and photography. The artist’s sensitive approach has created an environment for us to share and commemorate our history,” said Cllr O’Flynn.

‘To The Letter’ will run at Macroom Town Hall across August and will be open to the public Tuesday to Sunday from 11am to 6pm.

On Sunday, August 13 at 2pm Dolores Lyne will give a talk on the exhibition and how precious the letters that inspired have become over the past century.

Admission to the exhibition and the talk will be free.