What next for Cork North West as sands of politics shift?

The fate of Macroom - one of Cork North West's key towns - is up for grabs as the Boundary Commission ponders how best to divide out the seats in Cork.

While there will be a number of local politicians in Cork who will be picturing themselves in the seat now occupied by Michael Creed after the next election, it may not be a simple matter to plant one’s backside in the leather upholstery!

The fact is that a Boundary Commission is at work at present to redraw the constituencies to ensure that there’s a TD for every 30,000 people.

Population increases make it likely that there will be a radical transformation in Cork come the next election.

If it were to stay as it is in Cork North West, likely runners and riders include Cllr Eileen Lynch who’s based in Rylane while Cllr John Paul O’Shea could also feature in the reckoning, given how close he came in 2020 to securing a second seat for FG.

Another possibility would be Cllr Garret Kelleher, a city councillor, who is also the chairman of the Béal na Blath Commemoration Committee.

Other parties with skin in the game include Sinn Féin, who are searching for a candidate following the announcement by Liadh Ní Riada that she won’t be going forward and Becky Kealy of Aontú might fancy her chances a little better now.

The strong likelihood is that Cork North West will be sectioned off with the possibility that Mallow might be subsumed into a Cork North constituency with Macroom being absorbed by Cork South West (to be renamed as Cork South).

Ballincollig could be brought into a city constituency, taking with it 11,000+ votes.

While there may be more TDs, there will be probably be more candidates also and that complicates the political calculations.

Until the Boundary Commission issues its report in August, likely candidates and parties will be keeping their powder dry.