Waiting list for CAMHS treatment in Cork and Kerry the longest in the country

There was a slight reduction in the waiting list for CAMHS treatment in Cork/Kerry between June and July. It reduced from 976 in June to 950 in July.

The CAMHS service to help young people with mental health issue has been described as a ‘basket case’ in the Cork and Kerry region following the revelation this week that there were 950 on the waiting list for treatment in the region at the end of last month. This was a slight reduction on the June figure of 976.

Cork East TD Seán Sherlock said his office was inundated with calls from parents who were at their ‘wits’ end’ trying to get treatment for their children.

“Going on the responses we’re getting to Dáil questions about waiting lists, Cork/Kerry could be described as ‘a basket case’ in relation to this issue,” he said.

Deputy Sherlock suggested that parents be given the option to seek appointments in other parts of the country where there was capacity and likened his proposal to the busloads of people heading to Belfast for treatment for conditions such as cataracts or for hip and knee replacements.

Sinn Féin’s Health spokesman and Cork East TD Pat Buckley added that this government and previous administrations had gone backwards in relation to the provision of mental health services.

“Services in Cork/Kerry are at least 20 years behind the rest of the country,” said Deputy Buckley who also recalled how a previous Fine Gael minister with responsibility in the area had said that he was asking too many questions about the issue.

