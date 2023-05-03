Viability of private nursing homes in Cork called into question as funding for HSE facilities increases

Nursing Homes Ireland has called for a even playing field in terms of funding for private and voluntary nursing homes.

PRIVATE and voluntary nursing homes in Cork are coming under increasing pressure to keep their doors open due to a glaring discrepancy in funding between them and HSE managed facilities.

That’s according to Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI), which has said new HSE figures have revealed what it described as “the level of discrimination applied by the State” in the funding of its nursing homes under the Fair Deal scheme.

Nationally, the figures showed that In January HSE nursing homes received and average of 69% more (€744) per resident, per week, under Fair Deal than their private and voluntary counterparts.

The figure for HSE nursing homes in Cork stood at €661, compared to €525 12-months earlier, representing 25% increase.

Nursing Homes Ireland CEO Tadgh Daly said that in the midst the cost of care crisis, the escalating discrepancy has led to “an unprecedented level of closure of private and voluntary nursing homes”.

“While the funding crisis has led to the closure of more than 20 nursing homes over the past year, the already considerable gulf in payments to HSE nursing homes has increased,” said Mr Daly.

He said that on average HSE nursing homes across the State are now receiving an average of €800 extra funding per resident, per week, for care costs.

“The chasm in how the State funds its own nursing homes represents discrimination against nursing home residents and those entrusted in meeting their health and social care needs,” said Mr Daly.

“It is discriminatory use of public funding and private and voluntary nursing homes are forced to close while HSE nursing homes receive multiples in funding,” he added.

Mr Daly said a Value for Money Review commissioned by the Department of Health pointed to the discrimination in fees payable prohibiting the capacity of private and voluntary nursing homes to compete with HSE nursing homes in terms of payments for healthcare assistant staff.

“The discrimination being operated under Fair Deal has a direct effect upon the ability of nursing homes to appropriately remunerate and retain staff who are vital to meeting our older population’s health and social care needs,” said Mr Daly.

“The prejudicial process discriminates against staff in private and voluntary nursing homes. A Fair Deal that is fair to all providers should be underpinned by the principle of equal pay for equal work,” he added.

Nursing Homes Ireland has called on Government to act on a commitment to implement measures they say would bring stability to the sector.

“A cost of care crisis continues to present for nursing home care in Ireland, a crisis that has been acknowledged by Government on a long-standing basis. Yet repeated promises to bring into effect a response are still outstanding,” said Mr Daly.

“Communities are losing nursing home care services and this will have very detrimental implications and leave health and social care without vital services. The closures will continue until urgent stability and confidence is brought into being by Government,” he warned.