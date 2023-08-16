Very pleasant ‘Music on the Lawn’ event at Mallow Castle

The Flynn family pictured at the Music On The Lawn event at Mallow Castle. Photos...Eugene Cosgrove

The Heavy Gang. Tommy Wallace, John Murphy, Pat O'Mahony and Cllr Liam Madden at the music event at the Castle on Sunday.

Enjoying Music On The Lawn on Sunday were Jude Barry, Billy Barry and Phil Barry.

Therese Walsh all smiles at the Music On The Lawn event.

Claire Barr was on duty at the music event at Mallow Castle.

A very pleasant Sunday afternoon was had by all who attended the Music On The Lawn event in splendid sunshine in the grounds of Mallow Castle last weekend.

Presented by Mallow Arts Collective in asociation with Cork County Council, the one hour musical afternoon commenced at 3pm with the six piece Mellowtones who performed many songs from the musicals and also included hits from such legends as Tony Bennett and Frank Sinatra.

The jazz group consisted of Tommy Tucker on guitar, Dan Corbett (sax), Tony Corbett (piano), Jimmy Hynes (drums), Pat Barret on double bass and singer Gearoid France from Mallow who has fronted such bands as New Vinatge, The Smooth and Itchy Mochez.

Music On The Lawn will return very shortly to the same venue.