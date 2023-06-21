US Governor Maura Healey with Cork links to speak in Seanad on 60th anniversary of JFK visit

Governor Maura Healey, the first openly gay Governor of Massachusetts, is to visit Ireland next week. Governor Healey's grandmother hailed from Macroom.

MASSACHUSETTS Governor Maura Healey, who has strong links to Macroom and Kilgarvan, is set to speak in Seanad Éireann next week during a short visit to Ireland.

Governor Healey’s paternal grandparents were Jeremiah Healey from Kilgvarvan in Co. Kerry and his wife, Margaret Healey (Nee Riordan) from Macroom. Her maternal grandmother was Katherine Tracey, a native of Ballinasloe, County Galway, who emigrated to America as a teenager and lived to the age of 96.

The Democratic Party politician, the first openly gay candidate to be elected to the top position in the US state, will be landing in Dublin on Monday before she takes part in a full week of activities. She is coming to Ireland at the invitation of Seanad Éireann Cathaoirleach, Senator Jerry Buttimer and the US Ambassador to Ireland, Claire Cronin.

The purpose of the visit is to address the Seanad on the 30-year anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality in Ireland. Her visit also coincides with the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s state visit to Ireland, which launched a new era of economic and cultural partnership between the United States and Ireland, particularly around trade and investment.

“As the granddaughter and great-granddaughter of Irish immigrants and the first openly LGBTQ+ Governor of Massachusetts, I’m honored to have been invited to address Seanad Éireann about the importance of developing our economic ties, standing up for our values and protecting the rights of everyone in our communities,” said Governor Healey.

“I’m excited to meet with Ireland’s renowned business, technology, clean energy and education leaders to share with them all that Massachusetts has to offer – from our world-class education and research institutions to our cutting-edge biotechnology and clean energy sectors to our commitment to protecting civil rights and freedom – and why they should expand their activities here.”

Governor Healey’s address to Seanad Éireann will take place on Tuesday afternoon and she has also scheduled meetings with An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Micheál Martin, Cathaoirleach Jerry Buttimer and Oireachtas LGBTQI+ Caucus, and Ambassador Claire Cronin.