Unique Cork cable car service finally back in action after €1.6m refit

Dursey Island cable car is the only one of its kind Ireland and the only one in Europe that traverses open seawater

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins (right) and special guest James Sheehan (left), who operated the Dursey Island Cable Car for 23-years following its opening in 1969, taking the first trip on the refurbished service accompanied by Clodagh Hennigan, Cork County Council divisional manager; Kevin Moray, county engineer and Tim Lucy, Cork County Council chief executive.

The refurbished Dursey island Cable Car service setting off on its maiden journey following the €1.6million refit. Photos: Brian Lougheed.

THE only cable car service in Ireland and the only one in Europe to traverse over open seawater has reopened off the West Cork coastline, re-establishing the connection between scenic Dursey Island and the Beara Peninsula.

For more than half-a-century the Dursey Island Cable Car had served as one of Cork’s most popular tourist attractions attracting visitors to the island as well as providing a vital link to the mainland for the small population of island residents and several farming families who keep livestock there.

Opened in December 1969 by the then Taoiseach Jack Lynch, the cable car was initially established to support islanders who often faced isolation during inclement weather conditions due to the hazardous tidal race in the Dursey Sound

Traditionally accommodating both passengers and livestock, the transportation of livestock ceased in January 2012.

The service has witnessed significant growth over the last number of years, increasing from 12,000 visitors in 2015 to over 20,000 a year with the peak months of July and August seeing nearly 5,000 visitors experience the crossing.

Its popularity was boosted by being featured part of the promotion for the Wild Atlantic Way.

In 2016 Cork County Council, who manage and operate the cable car, commissioned a structural assessment of the facility that revealed its support towers would reach the end of their operational life during the early 2020s.

While annual inspections were undertaken to assesses their ongoing condition, the degrading state of the towers combined with the severe strain placed on them by during Storm Barra in 2021 meant that immediate essential restoration works were required.

The cable car was taken out of operation in April of last year to facilitate the replacement of the towers and the island anchor frame with the service initially scheduled to re-open last November.

However, during the decommissioning phase, a magnetic resonance scan revealed the track and haul ropes had degenerated to the point where they also needed to be replaced.

At the time Cork County Council spokesperson said this would further delay the re-opening of the service as it was not possible to source new steel cables from suppliers, meaning they had to be specially fabricated to the required specifications.

In the meantime, a ferry-service to the island was in operation three-days-a-week, but due to Dursey’s exposed Atlantic location poor weather over the winter months made the island inaccessible for long periods.

The lack of regular access to the island raised concerns among local farmers about not being able to transport adequate amounts of provisions to feed their livestock over the winter months.

These concerns have now been addressed through the re-opening of the cable car service, which is capable of taking six passengers on the 374-metres trip that takes seven-and-a-half minutes each way.

Speaking at last Friday’s ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the reopening of the service the Mayor of County Cork, Cllr Danny Collins, said the Dursey Island Cable Car was “truly unique and holds immense historical and cultural significance for the people of Cork County.”

“I am delighted to reopen the cable car which ensures the safety and accessibility of this iconic landmark. This service is not only an important transport link but also a cherished attraction that adds to the natural beauty and tourism potential of our region,” said Cllr Collins.

“Thanks to this investment, Cork County Council has now safeguarded it for future generations,” he added.

The chief executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, said the reopening of the service marked “an important milestone in the preservation of our cultural heritage together with the enhancement of our tourism offering.”

“The newly upgraded Dursey Island Cable Car Service maintains the character and vision of the original, while ensuring resilient and secure access to the island for years to come,” said Mr Lucey.