Two iconic Cork acts lined-up to play Mallow Arts Festival headline gigs

The Frank and Walters and Jack O’Rourke to play gigs on consecutive nights in the town

WITH the popular Mallow Arts Festival set to make a welcome return to the town this summer, organisers have unveiled details of a pair of headline concerts taking place under its banner.

Since its inception the festival, organised by the Mallow Arts Collective, has earned a reputation for bringing some of the top names on the vibrant Irish music scene, including the likes of Eleanor McAvoy and Johnny Duhan.

This year’s edition of the festival, which will run from July 26 -30 is set to continue in the same vein, with two of Cork’s best-loved acts set to play the event.

On Friday, July 28 The Frank and Walters, who have been mainstays on Cork’s vibrant music scene for more than three decades, will take to the stage at the Hibernian Hotel.

The ‘Franks’, as they are known to their legion of adoring fans, are one of Ireland’s most iconic bands with due in no small measure to their instantly recognisable sound and quirky sense of humour.

The writers of a seemingly endless stream of classic ‘indie’ singles and albums, the band still continue to electrify audiences with live shows that draw on their extensive back catalogue.

In recent years the ‘Frank’s have enjoyed a renewed interest in their music following the inclusion of their anthemic track ‘After All’ in the TV show ‘The Young Offenders’.

The following night critically acclaimed Cork singer/songwriter Jack O’Rourke will play an acoustic gig amid the atmospheric surroundings of St James’ Church, accompanied by cellist Aisling Fitzpatrick.

Jack O’Rourke first rose to prominence in 2015 through his track ‘Silence’, a moving ode to misunderstood youth and growing up gay, which became something of a torch bearing song for the Irish Marriage Equality referendum.

His 2016 debut album ‘Dreamcatcher’ enhanced his growing reputation as one of Ireland’s most exciting up and coming musicians, peaking at number five in the Irish album charts. He has followed this up with a number of singles and a collection of songs entitled ‘Ivory Towers’, which led Hot Press to label him as ‘one of Ireland’s most gifted songwriters’

Along the way he has won the Nashville-based International Songwriting Award, appeared on the Late Late Show, and headlined the prestigious ‘Other Voices’ television series.

Tickets for The Frank and Walters (€25 plus booking fee) and for Jack O’Rourke (€20 plus booking fee) from www.eventbrite.ie.

Early booking is advised as tickets both concerts are expected to sell out quickly.

Festival chairperson Tadhg Curtis said organisers were delighted to have two big acts playing in Mallow on consecutive nights.

“The Frank and Walters can lay claim to being the most enduring and popular group to ever come out of Cork and Jack O’Rourke is now established as one of Ireland’s leading singer/songwriters,” said Mr Curtis.

“These are just two of the exciting events on the festival programme, full details of which will be announced over the coming weeks. As usual it will contain an eclectic mix of music, arts, poetry, exhibitions and workshops at venues across the town ,” he added.

