Two famous north Cork pubs announce they are closing their doors

Landmark venues, Scully’s bar in Newmarket and The Wild Goose in Mallow, closing for good

The Wild Goose Steakhouse in Mallow is to close its doors for good on Sunday, September 3.

Scully’s Bar in Newmarket’s New St. closed its doors once again last Sunday night. Photos by Sheila Fitzgerald

Two of north Cork’s most celebrated hostelries are to close their doors as one of Sliabh Luachra’s top traditional music venues, Scullys of Newmarket, and the Wild Goose Bar and Restaurant in Mallow have announced they are shutting for good.

Scully’s Bar in Newmarket was opened in the early 1900s while the Wild Goose Steakhouse in Mallow was opened in 2001 and the family owned premises will shut for good on Sunday, September 3.

Both pubs will be missed enormously by their patrons, traditional musicians and fans in the case of Scully’s and lovers of good food at reasonable prices in the instance of the Mallow hostelry.

Speaking on behalf of the Newmarket Community Development Association Ollie Dugdale said:

“I would like to express our sadness at the news of the closure of Scully’s Bar.

“This has been the venue for traditional Irish music across so many generations of our community and the many people who travelled from far and wide to enjoy the Monday night sessions.”

In a message posted on its Facebook page, the owners of the Wild Goose, Noel and Jim O’Connell said the escalating energy and food costs in the restaurant had led to an increase of prices in their restaurant, a hike they were very reluctant to implement.

They were also fearful of the impact of a VAT increase on their trade.

“Recent price increases in our restaurant were painful for me, as we believe eating out has only a certain value.

“Further price increases, we believe, will make our product too expensive and we are not willing to keep rising prices,” he said.

The owners appealed for those who had vouchers to use them before the restaurant closes and thanked their staff for their service. “We could not have had better employees,” the statement said.