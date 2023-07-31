Two Cork women fighting cancer honoured with prestigious award

Katherine Dolphin Griffin and Linda Goggin-James are the joint July Cork Persons of the Month.

The joint July Cork Persons of the Month Katherine Dolphin Griffin and Linda Goggin James with awards organiser, Manus O’Callaghan; Clara O’Mahony, AM O’Sullivan PR; Gráinne Farren, Cork Cancer Care Centre ambassador and Roger Russell, Metropole Hotel. Photo: Tony O’Connell.

TWO women who are at the forefront of the battle to beat cancer have been unveiled at the joint Cork Persons of the Month for July.

Katherine Dolphin Griffin and Linda Goggin-James have been honoured with the prestigious accolade for their tireless efforts in both raising funds for cancer charities and working to support people following a cancer diagnosis.

Midleton-based teacher Katherine knows all too well the impact of a diagnosis after she and her father Joe underwent cancer treatment at the same time.

Sadly Joe, who was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2008 passed away in 2017 on World Cancer Day (February 4) having battled the disease for almost a decade.

On World Cancer day last year Katherine launched her book ‘Hope to Cope’ in aid of the Irish Cancer Society and Marymount Hospice documenting her journey of perseverance through difficult times to recovery following a diagnosis of papillary thyroid cancer in 2012 after experiencing exhaustion and a change in her voice.

Katherine took the unusual step of self-publishing the book, which she said is not for ‘an exclusive club of cancers survivors but has leanings for applicable for people from all walks of life struggling with hardships’, in order to allow as much of the proceeds from its sale to go to cancer charities.

Following an overwhelmingly positive response to the book, which raised an incredible €100,000, Katherine was able to donate two cars to the hospice where her father died for use by its palliative care team. Katherine is also funding a €50,000 salary for a PhD researcher for the Irish Cancer Society.

Katherine, who last November was honoured with the ‘Most Positive Impact Award’ at the Club Female Founders Awards has also set up her own ‘Hope To Cope’ community network to support cancer survivors, which also acts as an advocacy to improve services and raise vitally important funds for research and treatment.

Cork Person of the Month/Year awards organiser, Mallow-native Manus O’Callaghan, said that Katherine is widely regarded within her local community as a “strong role model through her endless campaign work”.

“She is heavily involved in supporting local and national cancer charities researching life-changing cancer treatments,” said Mr O’Callaghan.

Linda Goggin-James, the CEO of the Cork Cancer Care Centre, was honoured with the joint monthly award in recognition of her work at the centre in supporting people through and beyond the trauma of a cancer diagnosis.

“Linda, together with a team of volunteers and professionals, offer support, advice and a shoulder to lean on to all those touched by cancer, recognising that mental and emotional healing are as vital for recovery as are the physical treatments,” said Manus O’Callaghan.

In addition to offering free counselling and a range of free holistic therapies, the centre also facilitates a peer support group at the Cork City Centre premises where ‘cancer warriors’ offer advice and support over a cup of tea.

“In this safe haven friendships are formed, wounds are healed, everyone is welcome, and the kettle is always on! There is no time limit on recovery and people are welcome to attend the Centre for as long as they need to,” said Mr O’Callaghan.

He said that Ballincollig native Linda, who started work at the centre as a volunteer in 2014 before becoming its general manager and then CEO, has time for everyone who walks through her door and ensures each person gets the support they need.

“Linda has arranged a Cancer Recovery and Transformational Coaching programme, a Nutrition programme, and also a series of Mindful Movement sessions in a local labyrinth. Through the Centre’s Blankets of Hope programme, blankets, which are lovingly crocheted and knitted by volunteer groups across Cork, are delivered to patients in oncology wards and radiology units in a number of hospitals around Munster,” said Mr O’Callaghan.

The Centre also runs the only free wig bank in Ireland, providing wigs and fittings to those that need them.

Last year alone the Centre provided support for more than 200 cancer patients and their families provided 483 counselling sessions, 523 holistic therapy sessions, 74 wigs and regular weekly peer support groups and yoga classes throughout the year, all free of charge.

Cork Cancer Care Centre ambassador Gráinne Farren, said “I don’t think I can ever do justice to describing how special Linda Goggin-James and the Centre she runs are”.

“They were there for me and so many others during the most vulnerable times of our lives. They have given us some unforgettable memories and experiences and a fresh perspective. Linda has helped to put a smile back on our faces, and to bring back the joy that cancer borrowed,” said Gráinne.

Linda thanked the Cork Person of the Month/Year team for the further recognition that the award has given their work.

“Many years ago this award scheme also honoured our late founder Ann Dowley Spillane, when she established the centre in 2012, then called The Girls Club. That positive encouragement and publicity helped to establish us at the time, and we have continued to support the people of Cork and surrounding areas through and beyond the trauma of cancer treatment ever since,” said Linda. .

Katherine Dolphin Griffin and Linda Goggin-James’ names will now go forward alongside the other monthly winners for possible selection as Cork Persons of the Year at the annual Gala Awards Lunch in January, 2024.