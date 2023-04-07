Two Cork students receive Rotary Youth Leadership awards at Irish European Parliament office

Secondary school student Johnny Walsh receiving his Rotary Youth Leadership Development award from Capt. Sean Fitzgerald, District Governor of Rotary Ireland and Patrick O’Riordan, Head of Public Affairs with the European Parliament in Ireland, at an event at Europe House in Dublin recently. [Photo: Collette Creative Photography]

The 24 students from all around Ireland who were presented with Rotary Youth Leadership Certificates at the European Parliament Offices in Dublin recently.

Hannah Walsh and Johnny Walsh pictured receiving their Rotary Youth Leadership Development awards from Capt. Sean Fitzgerald, District Governor of Rotary Ireland and Patrick O’Riordan, Head of Public Affairs with the European Parliament in Ireland, at an event at Europe House in Dublin recently. [Photo: Collette Creative Photography]

Secondary school student Hannah Walsh receiving her Rotary Youth Leadership Development award from Capt. Sean Fitzgerald, District Governor of Rotary Ireland and Patrick O’Riordan, Head of Public Affairs with the European Parliament in Ireland, at an event at Europe House in Dublin recently. [Photo: Collette Creative Photography

A winner at successive BT Young Scientist competitions and a debating enthusiast were the two Cork winners among 24 secondary school students recognised for the their leadership abilities and taken to parliaments in Dublin, Belfast and Strasbourg as part of their prize.

Hannah Walsh of Coláiste Treasa in Kanturk and CBC student Jonathan Walsh were the two Cork students who were presented with Rotary Youth Leadership Certificates at the European Parliament Office’s in Dublin recently.

After being disrupted by Covid for the last two years, this year saw a welcome return to the regular itinerary which involves visits to Belfast, Dublin, and Strasbourg. During the six day all expenses paid trip the competition winners visited Belfast City Hall and Stormont where they met and chatted with politicians from various parties.

Then it was onto Europe House in Dublin where they were presented with their certificates before a trip to Dáil Éireann where they met the Minister for Education Norma Foley and several TDs.

The group then flew to Frankfurt for a two-day visit to Strasbourg. After being formally welcomed by the President of the European Parliament, Robert Metsola the students took part in an interactive workshop which allowed them to discuss and vote on amendments to an EU proposal on climate action targets.

The students also enjoyed a walking tour of Strasbourg, met students from a host of other countries be fore enjoying some retail therapy.

Hannah, who is a previous winner in the BT Young Scientist Competition, is involved in Coláiste Treasa’s student council, the Irish Girl Guides and is a member of the Cork ETB School of Music Youth Orchestra. She said she would highly recommend the competition to young people.

“The highlight of the week was walking into the hemicycle of the European Parliament but I learnt so much more than I had envisioned.

"I took part in so many interesting discussions, learnt invaluable skills I can use for the rest of my life and made so many friends.

"There are very few competitions that offer such a unique and rewarding prize and I know I will look back fondly on this week for the rest of my life.”

Jonathan, who is European Youth Parliament member and International Irish Representative is also CBC Cork Debating Society Recording Secretary and School Meitheal Team Recording Secretary.

“The highlight was seeing and speaking in the EU Parliament and getting to experience being an MEP. I gained a better understanding of the structure of government and politics, especially in Northern Ireland.

"I also learned about accessibility into politics and the down to earth nature of politicians,” said Jonathan, who recommended the competition unreservedly.

Captain Sean Fitzgerald, District Governor of Rotary Ireland said the knowledge and enthusiasm of the students was hugely impressive.

“I have to compliment Jonathan and Hannah and all of this year’s winners for their willingness to engage and the extremely high standard of their contributions throughout the week. It was wonderful to have a full complement of students back on the trip this year and it was clear to us that while they arrived as strangers, they left as friends having enjoyed a wonderful journey.

“I would urge as many young people as possible from every part of the island to take part in next year’s competition” Mr Fitzgerald said.

Patrick O’Riordan from the European Parliament described the winners as an ‘exceptional group of young men and women’ and ‘one of the most engaging and well-informed that we've ever had the pleasure of welcoming to Europe House and I look forward to seeing them contributing to public life in Ireland and Europe in the years to come and returning as MEPs or Ministers!"

The Rotary Youth Leadership Development Competition is open to 16 and 17-year-olds who are living on the island of Ireland.