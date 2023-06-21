Twister snapped in north Cork sky

Climate change means More of the same to come

North Cork residents got a glimpse of the shape of weather to come during Tuesday’s severe weather warning when a ‘twister’ or funnel cloud appeared in the skies over Boherbue.

The Boherbue funnel cloud, which can transform into a havoc wreaking tornado if it touches the ground, was one of a number spotted on Tuesday during the period of an Orange weather warning for severe thunderstorm activity issued by Met Éireann. It was photographed by Michael Keating.

There were others spotted near Dublin Airport on Tuesday and, in the past, there have been funnel clouds seen in the skies over Ballincollig and a mini tornado caused significant damage when it descended on Barrack Street in Cork City.

The current weather conditions are strongly influenced by the Atlantic ocean and climate experts have said that its waters are warmer than they have ever been at the moment.

This is leading to very humid temperatures and this is increasing the risk of severe weather such as cloudburst rain, thunderstorms and, as we’ve seen, funnel clouds.

A new projection produced by University of Galway based in the Irish Centre for High-End Computing (ICHEC) and the SFI Research Centre for Energy, Climate and Marine (MaREI) at UCC and supported by Met Éireann climatologists has predicted warmer, drier summers and wetter winters due to climate change.