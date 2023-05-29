Twice Oscar-nominated Cork director’s movie wins big at the Irish Animation Awards

Winner of the Best Irish Feature or Special award went to Nora Twomey for My Father's Dragon by Cartoon Saloon at the 2023 Irish Animation awards at the Galway Bay Hotel, Salthill, Galway. Photo: Andrew Downes, xposure

A movie directed by Cork born Nora Twomey has emerged as the winner of the most accolades at this year’s Irish Animation Awards ceremony.

‘My Father’s Dragon’ won the award for Best Irish Feature at the awards.

Ms. Twomey, who was twice Oscar nominated for ‘The Secret of Kells’ and ‘Wolfwalkers’, was the director of the movie produced by Cartoon Saloon, the Kilkenny based animation studio she co-founded.

The film, which also won awards for Best Music, Best Editing, Best VFX and Best Story-boarding, tells the story of Elmer, a young boy, who runs away to Wild Island to rescue a baby dragon. It is based on My Father's Dragon, a 1948 children's novel by Ruth Stiles Gannett, with illustrations by her stepmother Ruth Chrisman Gannett.

Igloo Animation’s children’s series produced for RTÉjr, Tales from Dún Draíochta came away with two wins, including Best Animated Kids Series. Sixteen South’s preschool series Odo also bagged two awards on the night.

The biennial awards ceremony was held in-person for the first time since 2019 and was hosted by Irish TV and radio star, Baz Ashmawy in Galway.

This was a record year for the Irish Animation Awards as 53 Irish productions were nominated.

The ceremony this year featured the inaugural Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award, which was presented to Teresa Mc Grane, formerly of Screen Ireland, who has worked tirelessly behind the scenes to support and nurture the growth of the Irish Animation industry.

The Chief Executive of Animation Ireland, Ronan McCabe, said it had been a bumper year for the sector with 53 productions nominated for different awards.

"The sector is continuing to power ahead both in terms of the quality of the work being produced, which you can certainly see from the awards ceremony and the number of productions being delivered,” he said. “The Irish Animation Awards is a wonderful occasion to celebrate the hard work, dedication, talent and outstanding creativity we have here in Ireland.

“Animation Ireland puts a huge emphasis on education and training and helping the next generation of animators to thrive, so it was amazing to see so many fantastic entries for Best Student Film, which was won by Avery Angle for Small Makings of a Storm.

"The response from the industry has been overwhelming and whilst our headline sponsors are RTÉ and Screen Ireland, we could not have run this event without all of them and in this instance they are truly too numerous to mention!’’

Winners of each category received a statuette designed by animator, film maker and teacher Eimhín McNamara. The statuette resembles a Phenakistoscope, an early animation device used to create an illusion of motion.

Animation Ireland is the trade association for Ireland’s animation studios, representing forty-four member studios, who employ more than two thousand people on the island of Ireland.

The sector has seen meteoric growth in recent years, with the industry now generating almost €200 million for the economy annually, as Irish animation projects are viewed in over 190 countries worldwide.