TV host Paul O’Grady remembered as ‘mother hen’ of animal rescue by Cork dog expert

Paul O'Grady, animal welfare TV presenter and comedian, whose death was announced on Wednesday.

COMEDIAN and TV presenter Paul O’Grady, whose death was announced on Wednesday, was the ‘mother hen of animal welfare, according to Cork dog behavioural expert Nanci Creedon.

Mr. O’Grady, who came to fame as the drag queen chat show host, Lily Savage, but also presented a ratings hit, The Life of Dogs, died on Tuesday at the age of 67. While his death was unexpected, he had been battling ill-health for a number of years.

Speaking to Patricia Messinger on C103’s Cork Today Show, Nanci Creedon said the TV show fronted by O’Grady had made an enormous contribution to animal welfare.

“He’s literally the Mother Hen of the dog rescue industry,” she said.

“He’s just done so much for shining a light on the gems that you find in rescue but also the heartache that goes on in rescue.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if 50-80,000 dogs have been rescued because of people watching his show.

“I wouldn’t be surprised either if the number was way higher than that because of people sitting at home, seeing the show, seeing what goes in rescue and saying I’ll do that too.”

According to Nanci, Paul O’Grady left a ‘massive impact’ on the dog welfare world. “He will be missed, he was a lovely man - people grew up watching his shows.”

Tributes were flowing in for the comedian and TV presenter from all quarters on Wednesday.

His friend and colleague Malcolm Prince said he had called in to Paul on Tuesday and he had been in good for. “I popped around to Paul’s for a good old catch up,” he said.

“Surrounded by his beloved dogs he was laughing, smiling and full of life.

He said that O’Grady, who had been touring playing Miss Hannigan in the musical Annie, had been “so proud” of the role and added: “He was looking forward to so many new projects. And now he’s gone.

“I can’t believe it. We have lost a unique talent - and I’ve lost a dear friend. We were all lucky to have Paul in our lives.

“My heart goes out to Andre, Paul’s family, and friends. Oh how I’ll miss him.”