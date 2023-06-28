Tullylease extends céad míle fáilte to GAA President Larry McCarthy

GAA President Larry McCarthy at the unveiling of a plaque to acknoewledge a visit to his ancestoral roots in Tullylease in the presence of Steven Lynch, Chairman, Duhallow GAA, Niall Collins, Secretary, Tullylease GAA; Marc Sheehan, Chairman Cork GAA and Patrick Newman, Chairman, Tullylease GAA.

Mary, Paddy, Darragh and Patrick Newman in the company of GAA President Larry McCarthy in Tullylease.

GAA President Larry McCarthy at the unveiling of a plaque to acknoewledge a visit to his ancestoral roots in Tullylease. All photos by John Tarrant.

GAA President Larry McCarthy traced his ancestral roots to Tullylease on a visit to the area on Monday last.

Family ties linked in Tullylease saw his great grandfather William Lenihan born during the height of the famine in 1847 in the townland of Ballinaguilla.

Larry McCarthy became the 40th GAA President born in Cork, his home club was Bishopstown, and he won an All-Ireland club football title with Thomond College (Limerick).

Emigrating to New York in 1985 to pursue a Masters degree, he progressed to work as a lecturer in Sports Management in Seton Hall University.

Involved with New York GAA, McCarthy became the first overseas President in 2021 and vowed to visit his ancestral roots.

“It’s great to be back in Tullylease. This is an ancestral home and I’ve others, part of the ancestors is also linked to Jimmy Barry Murphy. On the McCarthy side, my father from Kenmare, a cousin of the famous Lynes’ brothers, their sister Margaret is the mother of the Spillane brothers of Templenoe, somewhere there is a connection between Jimmy Barry Murphy, the Spillanes and Tullylease”, said Larry.

Taking time out from a hectic games schedule, the GAA President spoke of his first official visit to Duhallow and applauded the success of the Tullylease schools team.

“Of course medals and trophies are wonderful but it’s the love, passion and enthusiasm generated from Gaelic games that leaves a lasting legacy. Tullylease is part of a rich tapestry of clubs, part of a great sporting organisation that is deeply rooted in every town, village and parish”, he said.

Tullylease took the opportunity to honour one of its most loyal servants, John McMahon presented with a Lifetime Achievement on serving as Club Chairman for close on 20 years and Club delegate to the Duhallow Board for thirty years.

Duhallow Junior Board Chairman Steven Lynch and Co. Board Chairman Marc Sheehan commended Tullylease on being at the heart of a rural community and promoting Gaelic games.

Against the background of music played by Cullen Piper Con Houlihan, GAA President viewed juveniles playing football and hurling prior to presenting medals. The formalities were completed with the unveiling of a plaque to acknowledge the visit of Larry McCarthy to his ancestral roots.