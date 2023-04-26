Tullylease commemorates tragic executions from 1822

The memories of William O’Mahony, Daniel O’Keeffee and Thomas Murphy - who were executed in April of 1822 remembered and honoured with the special unnveiling of a monument at Páirc na Saoirse in Tullylease

Aoife, Maeve and Angie Doyle from Newtown joined by Siobhán Walsh and Bridget Whelan at the Tullylease Commemoration. Picture John Tarrant

Tullylease remembered three men executed in the village more than 200 years ago in a moving commemoration last weekend.

The local Tullylease Historical and Heritage Society, supported by Cork County Council marked this tragic event with the unveiling of a monument at Páirc na Saoirse.

Honoured were William O’Mahony, Daniel O’Keeffe and Thomas Murphy who were punished severely and that were part of the foundation of our independence that we have today.

Newmarket Pipe Band travelled on the day to Páirc na Saoirse where Eileen O’Keeffe, the Secretary of Tullylease Historical Heritage Society, welcomed the attendance to Tulach Léis, ‘the Hill of the Huts’.

After a minute silence was observed to remember all those that passed away recently, Deputy Mayor of Co. Cork, Cllr. Ian Doyle addressed the masses and spoke of the delight by Cork County Council to be involved.

Sheila O’Keeffe, the Treasurer of Tullylease Historical and Heritage Society outlined the back ground to the commemoration.

“Today we are here to remember a tragic time in our history when almost 201 years ago here in this village, three men were hanged. Over a year ago, we came across a newspaper article printed on May 2 1822,” said Sheila.

“The headline of the article read ‘EXECUTION’ and the article detailed the events of a tragic weekend in April 1822 which happened in our village”.

“On a Friday afternoon, three men were taken from Cork County Gaol which would have been on the grounds of University College Cork, taken over Patrick’s Bridge on route to Mallow where they stayed overnight in the Mallow Bridewell. They departed Mallow the following morning at 7am Saturday April 27 1822 on their way to Tullylease, their final destination and two priests accompanied them in a four wheeled black carriage pulled by horses”.

“The roads were not fit for such a carriage, so much so that the springs of the carriage snapped and had to be repaired on route. They travelled through Ballyclough, Castlecor, Kilbrin, Ballybahallow, down past the old chapel in Freemount and up what we call today the ‘old road’ to Tullylease”.

“Every village which they passed through would have a procession of military awaiting them and they would have joined them on route. It must have been quite a sight when they finally arrived in Tullylease.”, said Sheila.

“A wooden gallows would have been specially constructed and we think the location was probably the Fair Green or what we call today the Fair Field which belonged to the landlord in 1822. Their names and their ages were: William O’Mahony aged 48 years, Daniel O’Keeffe aged 39 years and Thomas Murphy aged 24 years”.

“Newspaper reports said that they died almost without struggle. Their bodies were given to their friends and we can only assume that they were buried later that evening in the old cemetery,” Sheila continued.

“We were enthralled by this story, and Tullylease Historical and Heritage Society was born, we asked locals if they had ever heard of such an event taking place.”

“Nobody knew anything, such must have been the pain of this event that it was buried deep in the generation that witnessed it and never to be retold”, said Sheila.

“We felt we needed to share this story with others and that these three men deserved to be remembered for the hard punishment that was meted out to them. And thus, we are here today,” she said.

Following Sheila’s account of the event of April 1822, traditional Irish music was played by Catherine, Séan and Sinéad Walsh from Tullylease.

Guest speaker Dr Tim Horgan spoke of two types of history in Ireland, one which “borders on fiction and was quickly put out by the ruling class….to justify the illegal and reprehensible actions by which they achieved and maintained power”.

“It is a tale of half-truths and accepted by an unquestioning self-proclaimed intelligentsia. Commemorating the tragic events of 1822 in Tullylease finds its way into a willing media and school classrooms, it dictates who should be remembered and who should not, who should be commemorated and who should not”, he said.

Parish Priest, Fr. Peter Farrell recited a decade of the rosary for the loss of lives of the three unfortunate men.

Composer Mary Leen wrote a ballad specially for the commemoration, “We’ll see you all in Tullylease’ and sung it accompanied by musician Adrian Mc Sweeney.

Mary related she was enthralled with the story as her father Billy Leen was working on the monument and that ‘she had to come to Tullylease’ to see the place, she explained that she ‘could not but be inspired at such a special place that Tullylease is’.

Tullylease Historical and Heritage Society’s goal was to have a permanent monument erected to the three men during the bicentenary year, we achieved our goal as their 201st anniversary will be this Thursday April 27 2023.

As Tim Horgan said ‘men that were forgotten, will now be remembered forever’.

The stone was sculpted and designed by Billy Leen from Tralee and has their names and their ages and the date of the executions in both Irish and English. Also included is a replica of the famous St. Beircheart’s Cross from the early Christian Abbey.

The stone was unveiled by Ben Cronin and Molly O’Connell, Ben is one of Tullylease’s more senior members and Molly is one of the youngest children in Tullylease national school. Three school children, Olivia Larkin, Kyran Walsh and Paddy Newman each laid a laurel wreath in memory of the three men.

Liscarroll poet Philip Egan, wrote a special composition for the commemoration ‘When Summer Never Came’.

Nicholas Ring, Chairperson of Tullylease Historical & Heritage Society thanked all involved in making the event such a success. The event concluded with Amhrán na bhFiann played by Newmarket Pipe Band, the hosting completed by refreshments in the Community Centre served by Tullylease Community Council.