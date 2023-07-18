‘True legend’ of Mitchelstown GAA celebrates his centenary

Jimmy Skinner was a member of the Mitchelstown GAA team which won the Junior A divisional title 7 years in a row between 1955 and 1961.

Jimmy Skinner getting a presentation from his Mitchelstown GAA club mates as he celebrated his 100th birthday this week.

A ‘true legend’ of Mitchelstown GAA and the club President celebrated his 100th birthday this week, a few short months after his wife, who was also in her 100th year, passed away in recent months.

Jimmy Skinner, who lives on Georges Street in the north Cork town was born on July 18, 1923, on Cork Street. His parents were James McCarthy-Skinner and Hannah Barry.

His secret for longevity – he has been a lifelong Pioneer and also never smoked. Asked about the secret of long life Jimmy states he gave up smoking at a very young age and had an amazing wife. He had no alcohol during his life. His life was centred around his family – cycling, walking football and hurling.

Jimmy’s uncle was Leo B. Skinner, a solicitor in the town, a TD and, eventually, a judge. The TD also was one of a family of eighteen and played on the Kerry senior team which won All Ireland titles in 1909, 1913 and 1914. He then went on to play for Tipperary and was on the team which lost to Wexford in the 1918 decider.

Jimmy received his education at Presentation Convent Mitchelstown and then CBS Mitchelstown. During his time in the CBS organised games were very few. They would play two games each year against Fermoy and High School Clonmel.

He sat the Leaving Certificate exams in 1940. He then worked in the Sawmills, Bank Place Mitchelstown for one pound and three pence. After a few years he moved to Houlihan's Bakery where he worked with his uncle John Barry, a baker. Jimmy also qualified as a Baker.

He moved to Clonakilty to work in a bakery in the west Cork town and and met his late wife, Patricia (Pat) there. Jimmy also played with the local football team with whom he won a Carbery Junior A title in 1949. A year later Jimmy moved back to Mitchelstown.

Jimmy and Pat married in 1951 and spent 72 years living in Ballyvisteen together before Patricia’s death earlier this year. Jimmy was working in the research facility in Moorepark near Fermoy and he also worked ath the Powder Factory in his native Mitchelstown before moving to the bakery at Mitchelstown Co-op where he worked until it closed in the early 1970s.

He then moved to the Clonmel Road where he worked on Farm Machinery. He later moved back to the Hardware on Main St where he stayed till retiring in 1988.

His sporting career with Mitchelstown GAA started in 1940. He designed the crest for Mitchelstown GAA – 'Cuimhnigh Baile Mhisteala'. The GAA club asked him for the crest which he gave them.

In 1941, 1943 and 1949 he won Novice Football medals with Mitchelstown. In 1946 he lined out at corner back in the County Senior Football Championship but Beara beat them, 3-8 to 1-4.

The 50s were a Golden era for Mitchelslown football and Jimmy played his part in that period, collecting Divisional JAFC medals in 1951, 1955, 1956, 1957, 1958, 1960 & 1961. He also won many tournaments in the 50s in Ballyporeen, Glanworth, Glanmire and Kilbehenny.

He served as a selector on the Mitchelstown Minor football side that won the county title in 1961 and also served as a Cork Junior A football selector. He was club Secretary in 1947 and 1960 having been Vice Chairman in 1964. He was appointed Club President in 2008 a position he currently holds. He acted as Club referee for two years in the early 60s. He was also a club delegate to North Cork Board meetings for a long period.

Jimmy has been a loyal member of the local P.T.A.A. for the past 85 years. His late wife was also a P.T.A.A member all her life. Both of them received their Gold pins for 50 years in 1987.

In 2008 they both received their 70 year membership diploma certificate. Also in 2008 Jimmy was presented with the 'Hall of Fame' award by the North Cork GAA Board. He acted as Grand Marshall for the St Patrick's Day Parade in 'Town' for 10 years from 1995 to 2004 and was a regular Mass reader for very many years.

Though he left playing GAA behind, he loved the game of Golf up to a few years ago and was playing off a Handicap of 6. He was appointed a Peace Commissioner in 1968 and a Commissioner of Oaths in 1972. He has been President of Fianna Fail for the past 20 years and a member of the Fianna Fail Cumann all his life. He states Mitchelstown played in 4 Co JAFC finals without success. They did win Co IFC in 1965.