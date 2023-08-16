Trio of top acts to play free gigs in Cork on Thursday as part of Heineken ‘Free Access’ celebrations

LUCKY fans will be given the opportunity to score passes to a pair of free gigs taking place in Cork on Thursday night (August 17) featuring three of the hottest acts on the contemporary music scene – but they will have to move quickly if they are to get their hands on the strictly limited number of precious tickets

The surprise gigs will see British singer/songwriter Tom Grennan, take to the stage of the Pav with support from Cork’s own festival favourite Lyra, while Dubliner and Choice Music Prize winning singer/songwriter CMAT will perform a gig on the stage of the intimate Crane Lane Theatre.

The gigs have been announced by Heineken as part of their Live Access series, a global celebration marking the brands 150th anniversary.

From 6pm tonight (Wednesday) music fans will have the chance to secure one of 150 wristbands for each gig by registering at www.heineken.com/ie/LiveAccessCork.

The gig at the Pav will see Tom Greenan make a welcome return to Cork following his sell-out Live at the Marquee gig last year.

While Grennan first came vocalist on electronic duo Chase & Status' 2016 track "When It All Goes Wrong," his own material features a gritty-voiced mix of soulful pop and indie folk. A series of EPs and singles for Insanity Records led up the 2018 release of his debut album, ‘Lighting Matches’, which hit an impressive number five on the UK album chart.

He followed this up in 2021 with the UK number one and Brit certified GOLD album ‘Evering Road’, which included the platinum selling anthems ‘Little Bit Of Love’ and ‘By Your Side’ – both which scored in the op three most played songs of 2021.

Lyra, has performed at festivals including the Electric Picnic and Lattitude, releasing her new single ‘You’ in March of this year.

Irish singer songwriter CMAT has travelled back from LA to take the Crane Lane stage,

CMAT whose 2022 album ‘If My Wife New I’d Be Dead’ entered the Irish Album Charts at number one, will be supported by iconic DJ and broadcaster Sally Cinnamon, who has over 20-years of experience behind the decks.

Heineken brand manager Michelle Rowley said they were particularly happy to bring the Live Access series to Cork, “home to our brewery”.

“We’ve picked two fantastic Cork venues to host our 150-year celebration: bringing 150 minutes of unmissable music with a stellar line up of acts. Brewing good times has been in our DNA for 150 years, so we can’t wait to raise a glass and toast with you all tomorrow night,” said Michelle.

The free tickets will be exchanged for wristbands on the night giving access to one of the gigs.

People must be aged 21 or over to attend and ID will be required for entry.