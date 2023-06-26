Trans+Pride Cork gathering and march next Saturday aiming to ‘Break the Binary’

Trans+Pride Cork co-founder Saoirse Mackin - ‘we feel it is an important act of resistance, which is needed now more than ever’.

Saoirse Mackin - “this is a celebration of trans lives and a demonstration that we’re here and we’re proud”.

That was the defiant message from the co-founder of Trans+Pride Cork, who will this Saturday take to the streets of Cork City for their second annual rally under the theme of ‘Break the Binary’.

Saoirse Mackin said rally, which will gather outside the library on the Grand Parade at 2pm before the inaugural Trans+Pride Cork march through the city, welcomes “all transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming individuals and their allies”.

“We are so grateful to have the opportunity to welcome Cork’s second ever Trans+Pride. We feel it is an important act of resistance, which is needed now more than ever,” said Saoirse.

“Our library staff are under threat, transgender individuals have been assaulted and online ‘debate’ is rife about our existence. Trans+ Pride Cork is a celebration of trans lives and a demonstration that we’re here and we’re proud,” she added.

Saoirse expressed their gratitude for the support of Cork Pride, The Gay Project and the many LGBT+ support services across Cork.

“Marching is such an important part of LGBT+ history dating back to the origin of Pride at the Stonewall Inn in 1969. Issues of housing, healthcare, discrimination and political representation continue to the present day and so we will march for justice and raise our voices,” said Saoirse.

Last February Trans+Pride Cork organised a vigil to remember Brianna Ghey, a 16-year-old transgender girl who was tragically stabbed to death in a park in Warrington, England.

Trans+Pride co-founder Louise O’Donnell said the event was held in the memory of all the trans lives lost to gender-based violence.

She said that next Saturday’s gathering and march will be a more positive one, offering “an opportunity to showcase the resilient transgender community in Cork.”

“Trans people are your siblings, your friends, your neighbour and all are deserving of respect and equality,” said Louise.

She urged Cork people to come along on Saturday to show their solidarity with the Cork trans community.

“Our transgender siblings face untold hardship in accessing gender-affirming care in Ireland. They are subject to ignorant media coverage, online furore, and misguided moral panic. In reality, trans people face a higher risk of violence and harassment, as well as greater levels of mental ill health as a result of isolation and bigotry,” said Louise.

“This event is an opportunity to celebrate the beauty and the vibrancy of the trans community,” she added.