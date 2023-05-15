Tragedy strikes North Cork town again following death of female pedestrian in Charleville

The Main Street in Charleville has been closed to traffic and diversions put in place following the tragic incident on Monday afternoon.

EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of what is understood to have been a second fatal road traffic incident in Charleville town within a matter of weeks.

Early reports have indicated the tragic incident occurred on the Main Street of the town on Monday afternoon, close to where Patrick (Pat) Galvin from Newtownshandrum died after being struck by a lorry on April 28 last.

It is understood the latest fatality on the road involved a collision between a female pedestrian and a lorry.

The scene of the incident has been closed off to traffic and diversions put in place.

The latest incident occurred just hours after local Cork County Councillor Ian Doyle had raised the issue of pedestrian safety in Charleville, calling on the local authority and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) to upgrade the pedestrian crossings and traffic lights on the Main Street of the town.