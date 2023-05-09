Tours around iconic Cork landmark part of Cape Clear Ferry Summer schedule

Ready to Fastnet Rock! Launch of Cape Clear Ferries’ new-200 passenger fast ferry (the Carraig Aonair) and summer schedule for West Cork. The multi-award-winning ferry service takes in Baltimore, Cape Clear Island, The Fastnet Rock and Schull with panoramic 360 views from both inside and out. See www.capeclearferries.com or follow them on Facebook/Instagram @CapeClearFerries and Twitter @CapeClearFerry. Picture: Miki Barlok

An opportunity to tour Ireland’s most southern point, the iconic Fastnet Rock, will be a central part of the Summer sailing schedule for Cape Clear Ferries which this week unveiled the newest craft to join its fleet.

The multi-award-winning ferry company launched its new vessel, the Carraig Aonair (the Irish for Fastnet Rock) was launched this week and the ferry, formerly known as the Spirit of Doolin, is certified to carry 200 passengers and is weatherproof and built to withstand Ireland’s unpredictable weather conditions.

The company’s original mission was to ferry passengers too and from the Gaeltacht island of OIleán Cléire/Cape Clear and Sherkin Island but now has added a number of other destinations to its schedule.

The Fast Tour is described as more than a ‘ferry trip’ by the company and was named by National Geographic as one of Ireland’s top tours and has topped the bill as an outstanding West Cork Maritime Tourism experience.

Fáilte Ireland has also featured footage of one of our ferries rounding the Fastnet Rock in its national and international television ads.

Among the awards Cape Clear Ferries has received in recent years has been the Wild Atlantic Way’s Tourism Business of the Year.

Karen Cottrell of Cape Clear Ferries said that there has always been great excitement around the launch of the sailing schedule at the beginning of the Summer season.

"This year we are thrilled to have the option to provide faster and more frequent tours around the famous Fastnet Rock – the tallest and widest rock lighthouse in Ireland and the UK.

“This offers a brilliant backdrop for great family adventures - sailing around the towering rock, savouring its rich history and magnificent location, often seeing whales, dolphins and basking sharks en route.

“Passengers can also then visit the picturesque Cape Clear Island and the Queen of Carbery’s Hundred Isles, while those who want to take the tour as the sun sets can avail of our hugely popular twilight tours which return again this year.

“We are immensely proud of our regular year-round ferry service, our tours, our iconic rock, our wonderful Cape Clear Island and the surrounding islands collectively known as Carbery 100 Isles.

“The success of the tour to date is the result of a collective and unified approach from both ourselves and the small local communities that we work so closely with to provide the best possible experience for everyone who travels on our ferries.

We are privileged to have a loyal and experienced crew with a core of lifelong seafarers from the locality and with a deep sense of commitment to the community they serve’, mar a deir an seanfhocal, ‘Ní neart go cur le chéile’.”