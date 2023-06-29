Tour de Sliabh Luachra through Cork and Kerry region draws massive numbers

Maire O'Leary, Ballydesmond; Pauline Buckley, Ballydesmond; Aoife Guerin, Kiskeam; Bernard Breen, Kiskeam and Peter Bradley, Ballydesmond participated in the Tour of Sliabh Luachra Cycle. Picture John Tarrant

Dan Lane, Mark Watson and Tom Lane from O'Leary Stonem Kanturk Cycling Club participated in the Tour of Sliabh Luachra Cycle. Picture John Tarrant

Patrick O'Sullivan, Boherbue; Ben Murphy, Knocknagree, Dan Dennehy, Nicholas Buckley, Millstreet and Cianan Dennehy from Sliabh Luachra CC enjoyed the Tour of Sliabh Luachra Cycle. Picture John Tarrant

Caroline and Joe Collins from Tullylease participated in the Tour of Sliabh Luachra Cycle. Picture John Tarrant.

Rose Linehan and Dan Dennehy participated in the Tour of Sliabh Luachra Cycle. Picture John Tarrant

Dean Sheridan, Mia Geary, Shane O'Brien and James Geary representing Fermoy Cycling Club at the Tour of Sliabh Luachra Cycle. Picture John Tarrant

Climbs and thrilling descents on either sides of the county bounds covering the famed Sliabh Luachra region delighted participants in the Sliabh Luachra Cycling Club Classic last Sunday.

Covering 45 and 95km distances, proceeds from the 2023 staging go towards supporting the flourishing Sliabh Luachra Juvenile Club.

The event, hosted for the first time in 2013, is in memory of Paud O’Leary and Willie Reen, and participation was seen as ideal preparation for cyclists taking part in the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle this weekend and, for many, it concluded their training for the big event.

The Sliabh Luachra cycle covered much of the greater Duhallow region. Departing Rathmore’s Teach Isogáin, the 95km schedule took in Millstreet, Mushera, returning to Millstreet and proceeding to Boherbue, Ballydesmond and Scartiglen with club spokesperson Tim Murphy expressing delight at the turnout.

“The event surpassed our expectations, we are overwhelmed, the support shown was phenomenal”, he said.

“From the Cork side of the border we have members drawn from Millstreet, Cullen, Knocknagree, Ballydesmond, Rockchapel, Newmarket and Dromtariffe. New members are always welcome and we begin the cycles from various outlets to accommodate our members”, said Tim from Knocknagree.

Members helped steward the classic route that entailed distances over a wide catchment area either side of the county bounds.

“Thanks go to the marshals, volunteers, Gardai, Red Cross, support cars, motorcycles, sponsors and food stations who ensured the event went according to plan”, said Tim.