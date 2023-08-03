Time for Macroom to show support for our fire fighters

The hardy firefighters outside the new multi-million fire station in Macroom where they're involved in the nationwide dispute seeking better pay and conditions for retained fire fighter. This picture was taken on Sunday when, obviously, it was wet.

ON Sunday afternoon, as I was driving to town to bring my daughter to work, a leisurely activity, I passed Macroom’s fine new fire station and outside were a group of men and a fire engine.

These six men, two thirds of the station’s full complement of 9, were on the picket line on a Sunday, in the rain, as I was driving to town.

After I dropped my daughter to her work-place, I went shopping and the supermarket was full of people doing the weekly shop or just getting treats for Sunday dinner, perhaps a bag of popcorn or whatever to nibble while watching that afternoon’s All Ireland Final between Dublin and Kerry.

There’s lots of things we like to do on a Sunday, but standing outside in the rain, making a stand for better pay and conditions isn’t one of them.

On my way home, I stopped to chat with the lads for a few minutes.

Hadn’t this dispute been more or less settled a few weeks ago, I asked?

“That’s what they’d like you to think,” I was told. “We were offered what amounts to an extra €2,000 per year - but that means our pay as it stands amounts to what we’d get if we were on the dole.”

I was forgiven, I think, for not realising that the terms offered to the retained fire fighters had been rejected.

What with all the media focus on RTÉ and the massive fees paid to some of their stars, and the millions lost on the Toy Story Musical and the trips to the World Cup and Champions League Final, the offer to the retained firefighters who put themselves in the gap of danger, an bhearna baoil, to save our properties and, in some cases, our lives, had been overshadowed.

The €2,000 was due to a small increase in their retainer fee which they get for being available more or less 24/7 within a two km limit of the fire station.

Do you remember the time when we were all confined within a 2km cordon around our home due to Government concern about our health during the height of the pandemic? Do you remember how annoyed you felt, that you couldn’t travel further?

That’s the case with an on duty firte fighter all the time. And because Macroom, like most other fire stations, doesn’t have a full complement of firefighters – it has had just nine for the past few years when the minimum is ten – that means the fire fighters could be called to a fire at any time. There is no downtime.

There is no time when, for instance, they can be alone with their children in case they have to leave them to go and save us.

The issue with the paltry raise offered last month is that, not alone is it not enough to properly compensate the retained fire fighters for the risks they take on our behalf, it’s not enough to attract new recruits.

Retained fire fighters are normally neighbours who may have another job - they need it to pay the bills - but due to the uncertain nature of the work, they could be called away to a fire at any time, some employers don’t hire them.

Among these employers is Cork County Council.

The same council which hires them as retained fire fighters is not willing to give them additional jobs as they may be called away to fight a fire!

The plight of the retained fire fighters, when compared to the molly coddling of the RTÉ stars, underlines for me the divided state of our country, how some people would spend €2,000, the same money offered to the firefighters, on a watch or clothes or the like, and not think again about it.

The retained fire fighters deserve our support and more - who knows when we may need them to save us, our loved ones or our property.