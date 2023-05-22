TII and Cork County Council responsible for safety on Charleville Main St, Dáil told

The issue of road safety on Charleville’s Main Street was raised at question time in Dáil Eireann by Michael Moynihan, Cork North West TD on last Thursday, following the latest fatality on the street when an elderly man lost his life in a traffic incident with a HGV some two weeks ago.

Deputy Moynihan was told by Minister for State at the Department of EU Affairs and Defence, Peter Burke, T.D. who was standing in for the Minister for Transport, that it was the TII (Transport Infrastructure Ireland) working with the local authority that had responsibility for the road safety along the N20, and this includes Charleville’s Main Street.

It will be recalled that in 2014 the former Charleville Chamber of Commerce, led by the then President P. J. McCarthy, made a joint submission with Cork County Council for a relief road to be put in place to take heavy goods vehicles out of the Mian Street in order to contribute to improving the safety environment in Charleville town.

The report set out in detail the economic case for such a relief road (which also included a costing for the project), and its critical importance in the efforts of Charleville Chamber to develop the area.

The case from the perspective of Cork County Council was also made to provide an interim solution to the problems currently associated with the N20 in the town, and in the facilitating of the development of Charleville in conjunction with the then Cork County Development Plan and the Local Area Plan.

At the time, as indeed now, the Cork/Limerick M20 Motorway scheme comprised the development of approximately 80km of new motorway extending from Blarney to Patrickswell, linking the two largest urban centres in the State. This was outlined in the development strategy for the National Primary Roads in the National Development Plan (2007 -2013).

However, the M20 Motorway Scheme was suspended in 2011 due to budgetary constraints. It is presently under active consideration again, with the project office based in Limerick’s Dooradoyle.

The 2014 plan jointly submitted by Charleville Chamber and Cork County Council was rejected by the then NRA (National Roads Authority). In the interim, many people have lost their lives in the town’s Main Street in collisions with HGV’s.

How many more lives must be lost before the TII and Cork County Council take the necessary action to remove the HGV’S from the street by constructing a relief road around the town to remove heavy goods vehicles from the town centre?

A public meeting has been called by Charleville Community Forum to discuss the prevailing situation regarding the passage of heavy goods vehicles through the town, and what may be done to remove them from the Main Street, where they constitute a continuing hazard to pedestrians. The meeting is at Charleville Park Hotel at 7.30pm on Wednesday, May 31. All are welcome to express their views.