Three Cork public water supplies found to contain high levels of pesticides

A spokesperson for Uisce Éireann/Irish Water said the detection did not pose any kind of a threat to public health

The spraying of land near waterways can contribute to excess levels of pesticides in drinking water supplies.

An Irish Water/Uisce Éireann official has insisted high levels of pesticides discovered in three Cork drinking water supplies in 2022 did not pose a threat to public health.

The company has confirmed that excessive levels of pesticides were found in the Carrignavar, Glanmire and Mogeely supplies over the course of last year.

Uisce Éireann said the exceedances were detected under their public water supply monitoring programme, which had discovered excess levels of Triclopyr in the Glanmire supply during 2021.

The company said that last year there were traces of Glyphosate found in the Carrignavar and Mogeely supplies and one detection of Fluroxypr in the Glanmire supply.

Glyphosate and Fluroxypr are pesticidal ingredients commonly found in hundreds of products widely used in the agriculture and horticulture sectors.

The Glanmire supply draws raw water from the Butlerstown River tributaries, Mogeely from the Kiltha River and Carrignavar from the Knockaneag & Parkview extractions, which Uisce Éireann said were all vulnerable to run off from land.

The discovery of exceedances in the three Cork public supplies has prompted Uisce Éireann and the National Pesticides and & Drinking Water Action Group (NPDWAG) to reiterate a call to farmers, gardeners and sports ground caretakers to consider using alternatives to pesticides and herbicides.

Uisce Éireann spokesperson Deirdre O’Loughlin said pesticides must only be used when “strictly necessary” and only after other more environmentally friendly alternatives have been considered.

“While our consultation with the HSE has concluded that the levels we are detecting (in the three Cork supplies) do not represent a threat to public health, they are still however undesirable in drinking water,” said Ms O’Loughlin.

“It is therefore imperative that users of pesticides are mindful of best practice and seek out alternatives. Minimising pesticide use not only helps to protect water quality but also has multiple wider environmental benefits,” she added.

For example, leaving areas un-sprayed, which can help native plant species to flourish and support a wide range of insects including bees and other vital pollinators.

This is particularly important in light of estimates that one third of Ireland’s bee species are under threat of extinction.

Farmers have also been warned the use of pesticides and herbicides reduces sward species diversity and could negatively impact on payments through agri-environmental schemes.

Senior pesticides inspector with the Department of Agriculture, food and Marine and NPDWAG chair, Dr Aidan Moody, said that while good progress has been made in recent years “it is important we maintain our focus on this issue.”

He has previously stated that just a single drop of pesticide had the potential to breach the drinking water limit in a small stream for a radius of up to 30-kilometres.

“Users of pesticides must always consider the possibilities for alternative control methods in the first instance and if the application of pesticides is considered essential make sure that they follow best practice measures to protect water quality,” said Dr Moody.