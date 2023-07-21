Thousands descend on Cork yachting haven for global Topper finals

Participants train for this year's Topper World Championships at Royal Cork Yacht Club (RCYC). 5,000 people are set to attend the competition in Crosshaven from Saturday July 22 for five days of sailing. 250 participants from Ireland, the UK, Spain China and more will compete, with entrants aged from eight years old to teenagers.

The scene is set for this year’s Topper World Championships in Crosshaven as the Royal Cork Yacht Club (RCYC) have said this year’s competition is set to be the biggest yet, with 5,000 people set to attend the prestigious five-day sailing event.

RCYC will host 250 participants from the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, Malta, the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Switzerland and Brazil for this year’s competition, with entrants aged between eight years old to their teens.

Two days of registration will begin this weekend followed by five full days of racing. The competition will then conclude on Friday evening July 28th with a prize-giving ceremony taking place.

On Sunday evening keep an eye out for the competitors’ parade which begins at the Club at 6pm and will go to Crosshaven House where the Opening Ceremony will take place at 6:30pm.

Speaking in the lead up to the event, RCYC’s Class Captain Marcas Worth said the club was excited to welcome their international guests for a global celebration of Topper sailing:

He said: “We’re very excited to play host to such a prestigious event and we’d like to extend them all with a very warm welcome to Crosshaven.

“The Chinese team has already arrived at the Club and after a couple of hours of schoolwork each morning they have been busy training in the harbour for the afternoon.

“Teams from Vanhang Sailing and Beijing Sailing Centre will also be joined by a nine-strong squad from Cool International Sailing School.

“Other overseas teams are also on their way from Hong Kong Schools Sailing Association, Vikings SC in Malta and the Swiss team from the TOP to TOP global climate expedition who arrive all the way from the Arctic.

“Entries from Belgium and Spain will be joining up with the strong Irish and UK entries, making it a truly global celebration of International Topper racing.”

Marcas Worth also paid tribute to the extensive support provided by the local businesses and communities through volunteering or providing accommodation and facilities for participants of the event.

“We would like to extend our thanks to our amazing volunteers and our event sponsors - Topper Technology International, Cork County Council, Ronstan, Rooster & Jones Engineering. We have approx. 100 and events of this magnitude would be impossible without this help and support.

“We’d also like to thank Crosshaven Rugby Club, the many residents of Crosshaven have given use of their homes, in addition to the Carrigaline Court Hotel and UCC who have each provided accommodation for international competitors and their families.

“All in all, it is shaping up to be a fantastic event and we are immensely proud to have 18 of our own participants from RCYC to fly the flag for our club,” he said.